Paul Pogba, Juventus Midfielder, Gets Four-Year Ban For Doping

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has been banned for four years by Italy's anti-doping tribunal (NADO) on Thursday (February 29, 2024) after the FIFA World Cup-winner tested positive for testosterone. (More Football News)
Testosterone is a hormone that increases the endurance of athletes. The ban could potentially end his career.
NADO said that the France international, who turns 31 next month, had violated rules when prohibited non-endogenous testosterone metabolites were found in the test, and the results were "consistent with the exogenous origin of the target compounds".
NADO revealed the test result in September 2023 after a random examination was conducted following Juventus's game at Udinese on August 20 that year. The 30-year-old did not play in that Serie A match but was on the bench. Subsequently, the positive test was confirmed in a second sample in October.
The player had opted not to make a plea bargain with Italy's anti-doping agency and so the case was tried before the country's anti-doping court. The former Manchester United player is expected to appeal against the decision and approach the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport.
Four-year bans are standard under the World Anti-Doping Code but can be reduced in cases where an athlete can prove their doping was not intentional, reported AP, if the positive test was a result of contamination or if they provide “substantial assistance” to help investigators.
Regarded as one of the most gifted midfielders of his generation, Pogba helped France win the World Cup in 2018, scoring in the 4-2 win over Croatia in the final. But he was ruled out of France's run to the World Cup final in the next edition due to a knee injury.
Pogba rejoined Juventus from Manchester United in 2022 but struggled with injuries, playing in only six Serie A matches for the Old Lady last season and two this season. He has so far played in 178 matches for Juventus from 2012-16.