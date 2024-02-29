Days after his alleged offensive gesture during a Saudi Pro League game brought him under the scanner, football superstar and Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for one match on Thursday, February 29, 2024. (More Football News)

The disciplinary and ethics committee of the Saudi Arabia Football Federation confirmed the ban early Thursday morning. Al-Nassr will play their next league game at home against Al-Hazm later on the same day.