Patrick Kluivert’s Three Sons Score On Three Consecutive Days For Three Clubs

Patrick Kluivert wrote on his Instagram account – justifiably – he was a ‘proud dad’ following his sons’ unique achievements

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: gaurav thakur
Updated on:
Updated on:
Patrick Kluivert
Patrick Kluivert is back in management with Indonesia
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Patrick Kluivert’s three sons scored on three consecutive days for three different clubs

  • Kuivert brothers scored these goals across UEFA Youth League, Europa League, and English Premier League

  • Patrick Kluivert is currently coaching Indonesia football team

The Kluivert family proved themselves as a ‘chip off the old block’ this week as former Dutch international Patrick Kluivert’s three sons scored on three consecutive days for three different clubs. His three sons scored these notable goals across the UEFA Youth League, Europa League, and English Premier League. Their father, Patrick Kluivert, now coaches the Indonesia national football team.

Kluivert Sons Achieve Unique Scoring Treble

The impressive scoring streak commenced on Wednesday, 1 October, when 18-year-old winger Shane Kluivert scored for Barcelona. His curled shot from the edge of the box sparked Barcelona's 2-1 comeback victory over Paris St Germain in the UEFA Youth League.

Defender Ruben Kluivert, aged 24, continued this excellent run on Thursday, 2 October, when he headed the second goal for Olympique Lyonnais. Olympique Lyonnais secured a 2-0 Europa League victory against Red Bull Salzburg. Justin Kluivert, a 26-year-old winger, completed the unique treble when he struck a long-range goal for Bournemouth on Friday, 3 October, during their 3-1 English Premier League win over Fulham.

Related Content
Related Content

Where is Patrick Kluivert?

Patrick Kluivert wrote on his Instagram account – justifiably – he was a ‘proud dad’ following his sons’ achievements.

Kluivert, a Dutch football legend, previously scored nearly 250 goals for club and country, playing for the Netherlands and clubs including AC Milan and Ajax Amsterdam.

The Indonesian Football Federation (PSSI) confirmed his new role as head coach of the Indonesia national football team earlier this year. He replaced Shin Tae-yong, an individual who oversaw significant advancements for Indonesian football.

Kluivert signed a contract running through 2027, with an option for extension. He will lead Indonesia through the latter stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers, beginning with critical matches against Australia and Bahrain in March 2025.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: SA-W Beat NZ-W By 6 Wickets As Brits Shines With Stunning 100

  2. Zimbabwe Women Vs United Arab Emirates Women, 2nd T20I: UAE-W Seal Series 2-0 With Narrow 8-Run Win

  3. England Vs Bangladesh Preview, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: All-round ENG-W Favourites

  4. Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Live Streaming: Schedule, Teams, Venue, Format - All You Need To Know

  5. Catch Of ICC Women’s World Cup 2025? Laura Wolvaardt Takes Stunning One-Handed Catch During NZ-W Vs SA-W Clash

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters 2025: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Alexander Zverev Again

  2. China Open Final: Amanda Anisimova Beats Linda Noskova, Claims Her Second WTA 1000 Title Of 2025

  3. Shanghai Masters 2025: Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard Downs Taylor Fritz To Set Up Holger Rune Meeting

  4. Shanghai Masters 2025: Novak Djokovic Survives Yannick Hanfmann Test To Reach Last 16

  5. China Open 2025: Anisimova Ousts Noskova In Beijing To Claim Second WTA-1000 Title Of Year

Badminton News

  1. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  2. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  5. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BJP For An Alliance With Vijay, Annamali Finds Out ‘Ideological Affinity’ With TVK

  2. Six Critically Ill Patients Die In Fire At Jaipur’s SMS Hospital Trauma Centre

  3. Consider Yourself 'Police Without Uniform': Himachal Pradesh Police Engages Youth In Fight Against Drugs

  4. In Kashmir, Reading Books Is A Form Of Resistance Against Enforced Silence

  5. PM’s Principal Secretary Urges Indian Professionals Abroad to Return Amid H-1B Visa Hike

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 4: Rishab Shetty Starrer Crosses Rs 220 Crore Mark In Opening Weekend

US News

  1. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  2. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  3. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  4. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  5. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

World News

  1. PM’s Principal Secretary Urges Indian Professionals Abroad to Return Amid H-1B Visa Hike

  2. Israel Accused Of Detaining Greta Thunberg In Infested Cell And Forcing Her To Hold Flags

  3. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  4. Russian Strikes Kill Five In Ukraine, Trigger Widespread Power Outages

  5. Gunmen Kill Two, Injure 12 In Violent Montgomery Nightlife Shootout

Latest Stories

  1. Battle Royale for the Chaudhar in Haryana

  2. MP Weather Update: Scattered Rain and Cooling Trend Through Week

  3. Political Deadlock In France As President Macron Accepts PM Lecornu’s Resignation

  4. Lawyer Tries To Throw Shoe At CJI BR Gavai In Supreme Court; Security Stops Attack

  5. UP Weather Today: Hailstorm Alert Issued as Western Disturbance Brings Heavy Rain

  6. TORBIT LEGAL GUIDE - Delhi High Court Ruling To Transform Real Estate Inheritance

  7. Watch | Dr Lakshmi Narasimhan on Mental Health Care Beyond Treatment

  8. New Zealand Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: SA-W Beat NZ-W By 6 Wickets As Brits Shines With Stunning 100