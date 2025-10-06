Patrick Kluivert’s Three Sons Score On Three Consecutive Days For Three Clubs

Patrick Kluivert’s three sons scored on three consecutive days for three different clubs
The Kluivert family proved themselves as a ‘chip off the old block’ this week as former Dutch international Patrick Kluivert’s three sons scored on three consecutive days for three different clubs. His three sons scored these notable goals across the UEFA Youth League, Europa League, and English Premier League. Their father, Patrick Kluivert, now coaches the Indonesia national football team.
Kluivert Sons Achieve Unique Scoring Treble
The impressive scoring streak commenced on Wednesday, 1 October, when 18-year-old winger Shane Kluivert scored for Barcelona. His curled shot from the edge of the box sparked Barcelona's 2-1 comeback victory over Paris St Germain in the UEFA Youth League.
Defender Ruben Kluivert, aged 24, continued this excellent run on Thursday, 2 October, when he headed the second goal for Olympique Lyonnais. Olympique Lyonnais secured a 2-0 Europa League victory against Red Bull Salzburg. Justin Kluivert, a 26-year-old winger, completed the unique treble when he struck a long-range goal for Bournemouth on Friday, 3 October, during their 3-1 English Premier League win over Fulham.
Where is Patrick Kluivert?
Patrick Kluivert wrote on his Instagram account – justifiably – he was a ‘proud dad’ following his sons’ achievements.
Kluivert, a Dutch football legend, previously scored nearly 250 goals for club and country, playing for the Netherlands and clubs including AC Milan and Ajax Amsterdam.
The Indonesian Football Federation (PSSI) confirmed his new role as head coach of the Indonesia national football team earlier this year. He replaced Shin Tae-yong, an individual who oversaw significant advancements for Indonesian football.
Kluivert signed a contract running through 2027, with an option for extension. He will lead Indonesia through the latter stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers, beginning with critical matches against Australia and Bahrain in March 2025.