Paris Olympic Games 2024, Men's Football Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Egypt Vs Paraguay Quarter-Final On TV And Online In India

Egypt take on Paraguay at the Stade de Marseille in Bordeaux in the football quarter-finals of the men's tournament at the Paris Olympic Games 2024. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)
For a third time in a row, the Pharaohs have progressed to the last eight of the competition, but will hope they move to the semis.
Egypt enter the quarters on the back of two victories against Uzbekistan and Spain but drew their group game against Dominican Republic. With seven points from three games, the African nation entered the last eight.
Paraguay are playing the Olympics for the first time since 2004 where they won a silver.
Live Streaming Of Egypt Vs Paraguay, Men's Football Quarter-final at the Paris Olympics 2024:
When is the Egypt Vs Paraguay football quarter-final match at the Paris Olympics 2024?
The respective tie will be played on Friday, August 2.
What time will Egypt Vs Paraguay football quarter-final match at the Paris Olympics 2024 start?
The Egypt Vs Paraguay tie will kick-off at 10:30 PM IST.
Where to watch football quarter-final ties at the Paris Olympics 2024?
Indian sports fans in India can watch the Paris Olympics events on television via Sports 18 network. The live streaming of Paris Olympics will be available on JioCinema app and website.