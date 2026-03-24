Pakistan 0-2 Bangladesh, SAFF U20 Championship: Ronan Sullivan Dazzles With Stunning Free-Kick Goal - Watch

Sullivan, all of 18, made a fantastic debut for Bangladesh, leaving fans breathless with a stunning free-kick to open scoring in the 54th minute. The Red and Greens were rewarded for their dominance all through the first half and after that will a free-kick, around 25 yards from goal. The United States-born Sullivan converted the setpiece with a brilliant right-footed strike that curled into the far corner of the Pakistan goal past custodian Kashif.