Bangladesh 0-0 Pakistan Live Score, SAFF U20 Championship: Junior Tigers Pressing Forward Against Green Shirts

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live, SAFF U20 Championship 2026: Mahesh Gawali's India are the third team in Group B. Follow the live score and updates from the BAN vs PAK football match

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Bhuvan Gupta
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Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, SAFF U20 Championship 2026
The Bangladesh U20 football team trains in Maldives ahead of the SAFF U20 Championship. Photo: X/Bangladesh Football Federation
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, SAFF U20 Championship 2026: Welcome to our live blog coverage of the Group B match of the SAFF U20 Championship, pitting Pakistan against Bangladesh at the National Stadium in Male, Maldives on Tuesday (March 24, 2026). This is the opening game of the group, which also features Mahesh Gawali's India. Group A includes hosts Maldives, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan; the top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals. Follow the live score and updates from the PAK vs BAN football match.
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Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Live Score, SAFF U20 Championship: PAK 0-0 BAN

Bangladesh up the ante with their attacking moves. They are really pressing forward and not giving Pakistan much space to express themselves. The Green Shirts are not seeing much of the ball and need to ride out this phase. The drinks break comes at just the right time for their side.

Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Live Score, SAFF U20 Championship: PAK 0-0 BAN

It's a fiery start to the game, with chances at both ends inside the first 10 minutes. Bangladesh earn an early corner but are unable to make anything of it, while Pakistan exert pressure on their opponent's goal as well.

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, SAFF U20 Championship: Kick-Off!

The national anthems and other pre-match formalities are out of the way. The game gets underway at the National Stadium; Bangladesh kicking from right to left and Pakistan the other way in the first half.

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, SAFF U20 Championship: Start Time, Streaming

The match kicks off at around 4:15pm IST. The Bangladesh vs Pakistan, SAFF U20 Championship 2026 Group B game will be live streamed on the Sportzworkz YouTube channel in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, SAFF U20 Championship: Hey All!

Greetings and welcome, everyone. We are building up to the start of the SAFF U20 Championship 2026 encounter between sub-continental rivals Bangladesh and Pakistan. Stay with us for live updates.

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