Bangladesh 0-0 Pakistan Live Score, SAFF U20 Championship: Junior Tigers Pressing Forward Against Green Shirts

The Bangladesh U20 football team trains in Maldives ahead of the SAFF U20 Championship. Photo: X/Bangladesh Football Federation

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, SAFF U20 Championship 2026: Welcome to our live blog coverage of the Group B match of the SAFF U20 Championship, pitting Pakistan against Bangladesh at the National Stadium in Male, Maldives on Tuesday (March 24, 2026). This is the opening game of the group, which also features Mahesh Gawali's India. Group A includes hosts Maldives, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan; the top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals. Follow the live score and updates from the PAK vs BAN football match.

LIVE UPDATES

24 Mar 2026, 04:38:20 pm IST Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Live Score, SAFF U20 Championship: PAK 0-0 BAN Bangladesh up the ante with their attacking moves. They are really pressing forward and not giving Pakistan much space to express themselves. The Green Shirts are not seeing much of the ball and need to ride out this phase. The drinks break comes at just the right time for their side.

24 Mar 2026, 04:27:51 pm IST Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Live Score, SAFF U20 Championship: PAK 0-0 BAN It's a fiery start to the game, with chances at both ends inside the first 10 minutes. Bangladesh earn an early corner but are unable to make anything of it, while Pakistan exert pressure on their opponent's goal as well. 🇧🇩 Starting XI Alert!

Bangladesh U20 National Football Team vs 🇵🇰 Pakistan

SAFF U20 Championship 2026 ⚽#BFF #BangladeshFootballFederation #BSRM #SAFF #U20 pic.twitter.com/eNbOJq9U4p — Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) (@bafufe) March 24, 2026

24 Mar 2026, 04:19:15 pm IST Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, SAFF U20 Championship: Kick-Off! The national anthems and other pre-match formalities are out of the way. The game gets underway at the National Stadium; Bangladesh kicking from right to left and Pakistan the other way in the first half.

24 Mar 2026, 04:02:11 pm IST Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, SAFF U20 Championship: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at around 4:15pm IST. The Bangladesh vs Pakistan, SAFF U20 Championship 2026 Group B game will be live streamed on the Sportzworkz YouTube channel in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.