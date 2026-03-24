Bangladesh 0-0 Pakistan Live Score, SAFF U20 Championship: Junior Tigers Pressing Forward Against Green Shirts

Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Live Score, SAFF U20 Championship: PAK 0-0 BAN
Bangladesh up the ante with their attacking moves. They are really pressing forward and not giving Pakistan much space to express themselves. The Green Shirts are not seeing much of the ball and need to ride out this phase. The drinks break comes at just the right time for their side.
Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Live Score, SAFF U20 Championship: PAK 0-0 BAN
It's a fiery start to the game, with chances at both ends inside the first 10 minutes. Bangladesh earn an early corner but are unable to make anything of it, while Pakistan exert pressure on their opponent's goal as well.
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, SAFF U20 Championship: Kick-Off!
The national anthems and other pre-match formalities are out of the way. The game gets underway at the National Stadium; Bangladesh kicking from right to left and Pakistan the other way in the first half.
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, SAFF U20 Championship: Start Time, Streaming
The match kicks off at around 4:15pm IST. The Bangladesh vs Pakistan, SAFF U20 Championship 2026 Group B game will be live streamed on the Sportzworkz YouTube channel in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, SAFF U20 Championship: Hey All!
Greetings and welcome, everyone. We are building up to the start of the SAFF U20 Championship 2026 encounter between sub-continental rivals Bangladesh and Pakistan. Stay with us for live updates.