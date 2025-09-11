Omar Marmoush To Miss Manchester Derby After Sustaining Knee Injury On Egypt Duty

Omar Marmoush injured his knee in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier for Egypt
The forward will be unavailable for the Manchester derby on Sunday
Marmoush was substituted in the ninth minute after initial treatment
Omar Marmoush is set to miss Sunday's Manchester derby due to injury, Manchester City have confirmed.
The striker sustained a knee injury while representing Egypt during Tuesday's World Cup qualifying match against Burkina Faso.
Marmoush went down gripping his knee just four minutes into the first half, and after being treated on the pitch during the goalless draw, he initially played on before being substituted in the ninth minute.
Initial scans conducted in Egypt suggest Marmoush will be unavailable for the upcoming derby, with the player set to undergo further medical assessments upon his return to City.
The forward, who signed for £59m (€68m) from Eintracht Frankfurt in January, has recorded eight goal involvements (seven goals, one assist) in his 19 Premier League appearances for the club.
He has featured in all three of City's matches so far this season, starting two, with his one assist for the club coming this term.
City will be eager to get their season up-and-running, having lost two of their first three Premier League matches for the first time since the 2004-05 campaign, while it is the fewest points (three) ever collected by Pep Guardiola in his first three league games of a season.