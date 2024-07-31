Everton: Toffees Complete The Signing Of Jake O'Brien From Lyon

Jake O'Brien has become Everton's fifth signing of the transfer window after his reported £16.43million switch from Lyon was confirmed on Tuesday. (More Football News)
O'Brien, who made 27 Ligue 1 appearances last season, has penned a four-year contract at Goodison Park ahead of the new Premier League campaign.
The Republic of Ireland international scored five goals in all competitions last term, including in Lyon's Coupe de France final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in May.
The 23-year-old defender kept seven clean sheets from his league outings last season, and will provide another solid defensive option for the Toffees next season.
O'Brien won 44 of his 69 contested aerial duels for Lyon, a total only bettered by his central defensive partner Duje Caleta-Car (57).
"I’m buzzing and so happy to have signed for Everton," O’Brien said.
"I've been dreaming of this kind of move in the Premier League, with such a historic club. It's a very exciting move for me.
"Everton is a huge club with a lot of history behind it and there's a big future as well.
"When the transfer window opened there were other clubs in for me but there was only one club I wanted to go to – it was Everton.
"They’ve shown the faith in me so now it's my turn to show why on the pitch."