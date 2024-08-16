Nottingham Forest Vs Bournemouth Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players

Andoni Iraola has stressed the importance of avoiding a slow start to the new Premier League season as they travel to Nottingham Forest on Saturday. (More Football News)
The Cherries initially struggled to find their footing under the Spaniard last season, failing to win any of their first 10 games, but went on to record their highest points tally in the competition.
They did not lose during a strong pre-season but have since lost star man Dominic Solanke to Tottenham, leaving question marks over their chances of repeating their success.
Iraola's main aim, though, is to ensure they get three points on the board sooner rather than later.
"We have to arrive straight away at the beginning of the season," Iraola told Sky Sports. "We cannot control expectations, and I've said a lot of times that I don't trust the long-term goals too much.
"Once we play against Forest, if we lose, [people will say] we're going to get relegated and if we win, [people will say] we're going to be in the top 10!
"You have to control what you can control. We have to focus in every game. We have to try in every game."
Forest, meanwhile, are looking to put a dismal end to the 2023-24 season behind them, having won just four games after the turn of the year, as they embark on their first full season under Nuno Espirito Santo.
The Tricky Trees also had a point deduction for a breach of the Premier League's rules to contend with before they staved off relegation in the final weeks, but they enjoyed a positive pre-season in which they only lost once (won three, drew two).
And Nuno's objective for this season is simple: "Hopefully, we improve.
"That's the main idea, that we improve our game. The results in the pre-season don't mean a lot now. We now have the real moments to evaluate what we need to improve. There's always a chance to do better."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Nottingham Forest – Morgan Gibbs-White
Since their return to the Premier League in 2022, Morgan Gibbs-White has been involved in more Premier League goals than any other Forest player (28 – 10 goals, 18 assists).
His 18 assists in this time are twice as many as any other Forest player, while in the competition's history, only Ian Woan has provided more for the Tricky Trees (27).
Bournemouth – Antoine Semenyo
Solanke scored a hat-trick in this exact fixture last season and netted 19 goals in the Premier League for the Cherries last term, but his departure has left Iraola with a hole to fill.
Semenyo was their second-highest scorer with eight goals in 33 appearances, and it may be up to him to provide the spark for Bournemouth.
MATCH PREDICTION: DRAW
Forest are winless in their last eight league games against Bournemouth (drawn three, lost five), losing each of their last three at home against the Cherries.
And they have lost their opening league game in each of the last five seasons, conceding exactly two goals each time.
However, Nuno has not lost on matchday one in any of his last 11 league campaigns (won seven, drawn four), considering time in Portugal, Spain, England and Saudi Arabia. His side have won their last four such matches, keeping a clean sheet each time.
It is just the second time these two sides have faced each other in their opening league match of a season, following a 0-0 draw at the City Ground in League One in 2007-08.
Bournemouth are actually unbeaten in their last four season openers in the Premier League (won two, drawn two) after losing their first match in each of their first seasons in the competition.
The Cherries have only failed to score in three of their last 30 Premier League games, with each of those coming against last season's top three (0-4 v Liverpool in January, 0-1 v Manchester City in February, 0-3 v Arsenal in May).
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Nottingham Forest – 38.1%
Draw – 26.4%
Bournemouth – 35.4%