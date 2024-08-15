Football

English Premier League 2024/25 Live Streaming: Schedule, When And Where To Watch - Complete Guide

Get the live streaming, schedule and other details for the upcoming English Premier League 2024/25 season

Manchester City
Manchester City Win Historic Fourth Consecutive Premier League Title Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
The start of the 2024/25 Premier League season is just hours away now, as the season's first fixture takes place on Saturday, 17 August 2024 (IST) and goes on through to Sunday 25 May 2025. (More Football News)

Manchester United kick things off as they welcome fellow Premier League rivals, Fulham FC at Old Trafford. The Red Devils have replenished their squad for the upcoming season whereas the Cottages too, aren't left behind.

Manchester City are the reigning champions, having lifted the title (fourth in a row) with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal finishing second. Liverpool, sans Jurgen Klopp, will have new manager at the helm in the form of Arne Slot.

Elsewhere, the newly promoted teams are - 2015-16 PL champions Leicester City, Southampton and Ipswich Town.

English Premier League 2024-25 Complete Fixtures:

For all the PL 2024/25 fixtures, you can get it right HERE.

Pep Guardiola holds the Community Shield after Saturday's win. - null
Pep Guardiola Satisfied With Community Shield Victory But Warns Against Title Conclusions

BY Stats Perform

Live Streaming Of English Premier League 2024/25:

When is the English Premier League 2024/25 starting?

The English Premier League 2024/25 season starts off on August 17, Saturday.

Which is the first fixture in the English Premier League 2024/25 season?

Manchester United's match against Fulham is the first fixture of the English Premier League 2024/25 season. It will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST on Saturday, August 17.

Where to watch the English Premier League 2024/25 season Live in India?

The English Premier League 2024/25 season will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network.

Moreover, one can live stream the matches on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

