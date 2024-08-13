Football Transfers: Bournemouth Confirm Julian Araujo Arrival From Barcelona

Julian Araujo has completed a permanent transfer to Bournemouth from Barcelona, the Cherries confirmed on Tuesday. (More Football News)
Araujo, who spent last season on loan with La Liga side Las Palmas, arrives at the Vitality Stadium on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee.
The 23-year-old failed to make a senior appearance for Barcelona after joining from La Galaxy last year, despite having made 98 MLS appearances.
Araujo has also been capped 13 times by Mexico since his debut in 2021, but missed their group stage exit at this year's Copa America with a hamstring problem.
He missed 13 games during the league season through injury or suspension, with his impact on the Las Palmas squad felt in his absence.
The Spanish side managed to win just three games when Araujo was not in the side, while also scoring more goals (18) when he was in the right-back position.
Araujo will also offer Andoni Iraola another attacking full-back option alongside Max Aarons, with his 11 successful crosses only bettered by Sergi Cardona (16) and Sandro Ramirez (24) in the Las Palmas side last season.
Chief Executive Neill Blake said of the transfer: “Julian is someone who we have tracked for a while now and we’re delighted to bring him to AFC Bournemouth.
“He’s a young player with high potential and we’re pleased to have beaten lots of competition for his signature.
“We believe that we have all the tools here for Julián to build on the quality he already has and we really look forward to welcoming him to Vitality Stadium.”
He becomes the Cherries' fifth senior summer signing and follows Dean Huijsen, Luis Sinisterra, Enes Unal and Alex Paulsen to the south coast.