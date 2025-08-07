Nottingham Forest Transfers: The Garibaldis Bring In Experienced Goalkeeper Angus Gunn

29-year-old arrives at the City Ground after Turner's exit
Angus Gunn described Nottingham Forest as a "historic club" after completing his free transfer to the Premier League side on Wednesday.
Gunn, who has put pen to paper on a one-year deal with Forest, joins Nuno Espirito Santo's side's ranks after the expiry of his contract at Norwich City.
The 29-year-old arrives at the City Ground as cover in the goalkeeping department for Matz Sels and Carlos Miguel after Forest allowed Matt Turner to leave.
Turner returned to the New England Revolution earlier this week on loan for the remainder of their MLS campaign.
Gunn made 35 appearances in the Championship in 2024-25 for Norwich as they finished 13th in the division.
He made 84 saves for the Canaries and conceded 42 times in the second tier, keeping seven clean sheets in the process.
Gunn has also been capped 16 times on the international stage for Scotland, playing in all three games of their Euro 2024 campaign last summer, where he conceded seven goals.
"I am really happy to be here. This is a historic club on an exciting journey, and I'm looking forward to being a part of it and getting to work.
"I'm joining a good group of keepers, and I believe my experience will add something to the team. I can't wait to get going."
Forest begin their Premier League campaign on August 17 at home to Brentford, and will hoping to get their first win of pre-season in their final outing this Saturday.
Nuno's side have failed to win any of their six friendlies (D4 L2), and take on Saudi Pro League side Al-Qadsiah at the City Ground this weekend.