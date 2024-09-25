Football

Neymar's Return: Al-Hilal Coach Shares Updates On Brazilian Star's Recovery And Comeback

Neymar will be able to be registered by Al-Hilal in January for the second half of the Saudi Pro League (SPL) season

Neymar is not ready for an imminent return to play for Al-Hilal. File Photo
Neymar is not ready for an imminent return to play for Al-Hilal, the head coach of the Saudi Arabian club has announced. (More Sports News)

The Brazilian star signed for the Riyadh team in August 2023 but played just five games when he underwent surgery after rupturing his meniscus and anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee while on international duty in October.

After Neymar, 32, returned to training in July, speculation grew that he was close to a return but coach Jorge Jesus dampened expectations in a post-match media conference.

“Neymar is an important player for Al-Hilal and the league in general,” Jesus, who led Al-Hilal to a 19th league title in May, said on Tuesday. “I can't, however, specify a date as to when he will return but we will look at the situation in January.”

Neymar will be able to be registered by Al-Hilal in January for the second half of the Saudi Pro League (SPL) season.

With SPL teams allowed to register a maximum of eight foreign players over the age of 21, Neymar's place in the roster for the first half of the league campaign was taken by Marcos Leonardo, signed from Benfica earlier in September.

Upon return to fitness Neymar, whose two-year contract ends next August, is eligible, however, to appear in Al-Hilal's ongoing AFC Champions League Elite campaign as the continental competition has no restrictions on the number of foreign players allowed.

