Everton Vs Crystal Palace Prediction, Premier League: Preview, Players To Watch

Palace and Everton are two of six teams yet to win a Premier League game this season, which is the first instance of as many sides being without a victory five matches into a campaign

Iliman-Ndiaye
Iliman Ndiaye celebrates against Leicester City
info_icon

Iliman Ndiaye is determined to shine for Everton, as he aims to give the club’s fans something back for the love they have shown him since he signed. (More Football News)

Ndiaye was brought in from Marseille in the summer, and has made a bright start to life at Everton.

He scored his first Premier League goal on Saturday, putting Everton 1-0 up against Leicester City, though Sean Dyche’s team – for the fourth game running in all competitions – gave up their lead.

Everton managed to hold on to claim their first point of the season, and there was good news for the club on Monday, as it was confirmed The Friedkin Group, which also owns Serie A club Roma, had struck a deal to buy Farhad Moshiri’s majority stake.

While the formalities of that deal are completed, Everton will be looking for an immediate improvement on the pitch, starting against Crystal Palace on Saturday, and in-form Ndiaye is hoping to kick-start that.

Speaking to evertontv, he said: "I’m happy, but I’m still not as I want to be. I want to be on more goals. I want to be on more assists and help the team to win games – make the difference.

"Obviously, it’s a team game. I can’t do everything by myself, so we’re helping each other out. But yes, I’m happy with how it’s going so far for me, personally.

"We’re creating chances, but now it’s about winning games. I’ve said before that we have a great team and great players. It’s what you want to do in a game – you want to create yourself chances, which we’re doing.

"I haven’t been told if I’m a fans’ favourite yet or not, but I see the love from the fans already.

"I just try to give them back what they’re giving to me. They want to see us win and that’s what they deserve. We should have more points right now, but we’ll just take it step by step from today – and hopefully, the future is bright."

Palace and Everton are two of six teams yet to win a Premier League game this season, which is the first instance of as many sides being without a victory five matches into a campaign.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Everton – Dwight McNeil

McNeil, who has been playing centrally as of late as Dyche has looked to accommodate Ndiaye on the left wing, has created more chances (20) and more big chances (six) than any other player in the Premier League so far this season.

Crystal Palace – Eberechi Eze

No player has been involved in more of their team’s shots this season than Eze (30 – 10 chances created + 20 shots).

MATCH PREDICTION: DRAW

Opta’s win probability is struggling to decide between these teams, so do not be surprised if it finishes all square at Goodison Park.

Everton have lost both of their Premier League home games so far this season. Only four times in their history have they ever lost their first three at home in a single league campaign, though one of these was last term (also 1958-59, 2005-06 and 2008-09).

Palace’s last three games, meanwhile, have ended in draws. They have not drawn four consecutive league games since October 2021 under Patrick Vieira.

Everton are winless in their last six Premier League games (D1 L5), despite taking the lead in four of those matches (D1 L3). Indeed, the Toffees have dropped more points from winning positions than any other side in the Premier League this season (eight).

After winning four of their first six Premier League away games against Everton (L2), Palace are winless in their last nine visits to Goodison Park in the competition (D4 L5).

Everton have lost just one of their last 19 Premier League meetings with Crystal Palace (W9 D9), a 3-1 loss at Selhurst Park in December 2021.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Everton – 37%

Crystal Palace – 36.7%

Draw – 26.3%

