Al Riyadh Vs Al Hilal Live Score, Saudi Pro League: Blue Wave Look To Surge Past Hosts

Al-Hilal's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic celebrates with teammates after scoring in the Saudi Pro League match against Al Feiha on January 22, 2026. | Photo: Instagram/spl_en

Al Riyadh vs Al Hilal Live Score, Saudi Pro League: Al Riyadh host league leaders Al Hilal in a Saudi Pro League Matchday 18 fixture at the Prince Turki bin Abdul Aziz Stadium in Riyadh on January 25. The Blue Falcons sit near the bottom of the table with just a handful of points and have struggled for form, while Al Hilal sit firmly atop the standings after a dominant campaign so far. Al Hilal arrive in excellent shape, unbeaten in recent head-to-head clashes and boasting strong attacking statistics, and they will be heavy favourites to extend their lead at the summit. Al Riyadh, however, have shown resilience at home and will look to tighten up defensively and cause an upset in front of their fans.

LIVE UPDATES