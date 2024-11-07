Football

Neymar Injury Update: Brazillian Sidelined For Four To Six Weeks After Sustaining Hamstring Tear

The Brazil star was sidelined for a year by an anterior cruciate ligament injury he suffered while representing Brazil in a World Cup qualifier last October

Neymar is expected to miss at least a month after suffering a hamstring tear, just two weeks after returning to action for Al-Hilal. (More Football News)

He returned last month but was withdrawn just 29 minutes after being introduced as a substitute in a 3-0 win over Iran's Esteghlal in the Asian Champions Elite League on Monday.

Al-Hilal have now confirmed the 32-year-old, who has only represented the club seven times since his arrival from Paris Saint-Germain last year, could miss up to six weeks.

"The scans revealed that Neymar Jr. has suffered a tear in his hamstring" Al-Hilal said in a statement posted to X.

"He will undergo a treatment and rehabilitation program that will last from four to six weeks." 

He will now miss Brazil's upcoming World Cup qualifiers, against Venezuela on November 14 and Uruguay six days later.

Neymar's team-mate Ruben Neves, meanwhile, will travel to Finland on Thursday to undergo tests on a knee injury he suffered during a match against Al-Ain last month.

Al-Hilal, who went unbeaten in the Saudi Pro League last season and have won eight of their nine matches this term, drawing one, host Al-Ettifaq next time out on Friday.

