Wolves 1-2 Newcastle, EPL: Magpies' Win A 'Big Step Forward', Says Eddie Howe

Two goals in five minutes from Fabian Schar and Harvey Barnes saw Newcastle United move up to third in the early-season Premier League standings

Eddie Howe
Eddie Howe believes Newcastle's win over Wolves was a big step forward for the Magpies
Eddie Howe believes Newcastle took a huge step in the right direction as they continued their strong start to the Premier League season with a comeback victory over Wolves. (More Football News

Mario Lemina had given the visitors a half-time lead, but two goals in five minutes from Fabian Schar and Harvey Barnes saw the Magpies move up to third in the early-season standings. 

Having taken 10 points from their first four games, Newcastle have now made their best start to a Premier League campaign since the 1995-96 season, when they won each of their opening four matches under Kevin Keegan.

Newcastle's powers of recovery have been evident already this season, with the Magpies picking up four points from losing positions so far, with only Manchester City (six) recovering more. 

And with rumours of unrest behind the scenes at St. James' Park circulating, Howe acknowledged the magnitude of the triumph as they aim to return to the Champions League places this year. 

"Massive win for us. Away from home, we have questions to answer and that is a big step forward for us," Howe said. 

"I think we are stepping forward in terms of our performances. I think it was a step in the right direction.

"We can improve in lots of different aspects and that is what we are going to be working on this week. We are a really tight-knit group and we have to remain that way."

But the shift in momentum during the encounter at Molineux came after the break, when Howe made three changes to try and alter his side's fortunes. 

Alexander Isak and Sean Longstaff were among those to be replaced, making way for goalscorer Barnes and Sandro Tonali, with the Magpies head coach detailing the reasons behind his decision. 

"I wasn't totally satisfied and the lads know they have to perform. We have the ability to make those changes," Howe stated.

"I have to credit the players who came on. Everyone played their part and it is a massive win.

"I got the sense [of urgency] at the start of the half and then there was bit of a lull and Fabian's goal injected confidence.

"It took a moment of real class from Harvey and then we had cramp and all of those battling qualities at the end to get over the line."

