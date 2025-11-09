Brentford 3-1 Newcastle United, English Premier League: Igor Thiago Brace Completes Comeback Against 10-Man Magpies

Brentford came from behind to defeat Newcastle United 3-1
Kevin Schade equalised for Brentford with a header
Igor Thiago scored twice, including one penalty
Newcastle received a red card after Dan Burn's foul
Brentford produced a stunning second-half comeback as they defeated 10-man Newcastle United 3-1 at the Gtech Community Stadium.
Neither side created too many opportunities in the first 45 minutes, but the Magpies still went in front from their first real attack, as Nick Woltemade found Harvey Barnes, who jinked past a few Brentford challenges and finished strongly.
The home side were much-improved after the break and went close to scoring inside the first minute after the restart, as Nick Pope was required to make a strong save to deny Yehor Yarmolyuk's low effort.
They would find the equaliser in the 56th minute as the Magpies failed to properly deal with a long throw from Michael Kayode, leading to Kevin Schade directing a header home.
Brentford continued to apply pressure and were awarded a penalty as Dango Ouattara went down in the area after being fouled by Dan Burn, with the England international receiving a second yellow card for the challenge.
Igor Thiago made no mistake with a well-taken spot-kick, and he made sure of the result in injury time with his second after Malick Thiaw inadvertently slid the ball into his path.
Newcastle fell away after opening the scoring and Barnes' goal was their only shot on target throughout the whole match. They are just two points clear of the relegation zone, with Brentford four points above them in 12th.
Key home form integral to Brentford success
Eyebrows were raised when Keith Andrews was appointed as Brentford's new head coach in the summer, but his side have acquired 13 points from their six home games, the joint-most of any Premier League side along with leaders Arsenal, Bournemouth and Aston Villa.
The Bees have also been a huge threat from set-pieces and they now have the joint-most goals in the league from throw-ins with three, alongside Crystal Palace.
While Newcastle's away form is already a concern for Eddie Howe, so is his side's inability to hold onto leads.
Following today's result, they have now already dropped nine points from winning positions this season, the most of any side in the Premier League.