Brentford 3-1 Newcastle United, English Premier League: Igor Thiago Brace Completes Comeback Against 10-Man Magpies

Brentford's second-half surge led to a 3-1 comeback win over Newcastle United in English Premier League, with Dan Burn being sent off for a second yellow card and Igor Thiago netting a brace

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Brentford vs Newcastle United match report English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 11
Igor Thiago celebrates scoring Brentford's third in their 3-1 win over Newcastle United in English Premier League.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Brentford came from behind to defeat Newcastle United 3-1

  • Kevin Schade equalised for Brentford with a header

  • Igor Thiago scored twice, including one penalty

  • Newcastle received a red card after Dan Burn's foul

Brentford produced a stunning second-half comeback as they defeated 10-man Newcastle United 3-1 at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Neither side created too many opportunities in the first 45 minutes, but the Magpies still went in front from their first real attack, as Nick Woltemade found Harvey Barnes, who jinked past a few Brentford challenges and finished strongly.

The home side were much-improved after the break and went close to scoring inside the first minute after the restart, as Nick Pope was required to make a strong save to deny Yehor Yarmolyuk's low effort.

They would find the equaliser in the 56th minute as the Magpies failed to properly deal with a long throw from Michael Kayode, leading to Kevin Schade directing a header home.

Brentford continued to apply pressure and were awarded a penalty as Dango Ouattara went down in the area after being fouled by Dan Burn, with the England international receiving a second yellow card for the challenge.

Igor Thiago made no mistake with a well-taken spot-kick, and he made sure of the result in injury time with his second after Malick Thiaw inadvertently slid the ball into his path.

Newcastle fell away after opening the scoring and Barnes' goal was their only shot on target throughout the whole match. They are just two points clear of the relegation zone, with Brentford four points above them in 12th.

Related Content
Related Content

Key home form integral to Brentford success

Eyebrows were raised when Keith Andrews was appointed as Brentford's new head coach in the summer, but his side have acquired 13 points from their six home games, the joint-most of any Premier League side along with leaders Arsenal, Bournemouth and Aston Villa.

The Bees have also been a huge threat from set-pieces and they now have the joint-most goals in the league from throw-ins with three, alongside Crystal Palace.

While Newcastle's away form is already a concern for Eddie Howe, so is his side's inability to hold onto leads.

Following today's result, they have now already dropped nine points from winning positions this season, the most of any side in the Premier League.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Mahmudul Hasan Joy Marching Towards Century

  2. IPL 2026 Auction To Be Held In Abu Dhabi Around December 15 - Report

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs SA Clash

  4. Ashes 2025: Ben Stokes Expected To Be Fully Fit For Series Against Australia

  5. Amol Muzumdar On India's Women's World Cup Title: Head Coach 'Couldn't Have Asked For Better' Team

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Taylor Fritz In 3-Set Thriller

  2. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Straight Sets To Kick Off Title Defence

  3. ATP Finals: Mental Consistency Key For Jannik Sinner In Felix Auger-Aliassime Victory

  4. 2025 WTA Finals: Rybakina Stuns Sabalenka In Riyadh To Win Title

  5. Athens Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Clinches 101st Tour Title With Second ATP Title This Year

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  2. Red Fort Blast: 13 Killed, Several Injured; Station Shut As Probe Underway

  3. 17 Mosque Caretakers In Ballia Booked For Violating Loudspeaker Rules

  4. Bomb Threats At Actor Ajith Kumar And Actress Ramya Krishnan’s Chennai Homes Turn Out To Be Hoax

  5. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Aid for Red Fort Blast Victims

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. West Africa: Five Indian Nationals Abducted In Mali

  3. UN Reports Largest Rohingya Influx Into Bangladesh Since 2017 Amid Escalating Crisis In Myanmar

  4. South Africa Condemns US Boycott Of G20 Summit As 'Imperialist Interference'

  5. Mental Health Conditions Rising Sharply Across The US, Impacting Millions Of Workers

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Threatens BBC With $1 Billion Lawsuit Over Edited January 6 Speech

  2. Sergio Gor Appointed New US Ambassador to India, Vows To Strengthen Ties

  3. Makkal Needhi Maiam Seeks Common Election Symbol For 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

  4. 'Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Be Treated At Home', Says Doctor

  5. The Art Of Being Alive: Booker-Winner David Szalay’s Notes On Mortality And Masculinity

  6. Govinda Rushed To Hospital After Falling Unconscious At Home

  7. UN Chief Calls For Full Probe After Delhi Red Fort Car Blast; Offers Condolences

  8. Over 40 Samples, Including Explosives and Cartridges, Collected from Red Fort Blast Site