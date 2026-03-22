Newcastle Vs Sunderland, Premier League: Tyne-Wear Derby Halted After Geertruida Racially Abused By Home Supporters

Sunderland's Lutsharel Geertruida and Brighton and Hove Albion's Jan Paul van Hecke, right, fight for the ball during the Premier League match in Sunderland, England, Saturday March 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Owen Humphreys

Sunderland's Lutsharel Geertruida and Brighton and Hove Albion's Jan Paul van Hecke, right, fight for the ball during the Premier League match in Sunderland, England, Saturday March 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Owen Humphreys