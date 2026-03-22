Newcastle Vs Sunderland, Premier League: Tyne-Wear Derby Halted After Geertruida Racially Abused By Home Supporters

Newcastle vs Sunderland, English Premier League 2025-26: The Tyne-Wear Derby was stopped at St James’ Park after Sunderland’s Lutsharel Geertruida was racially abused, prompting the anti-discrimination protocol and an investigation

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
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Newcastle United vs Sunderland, English Premier League 2025-26 Tyne-Wear derby Lutsharel Geertruida
Sunderland's Lutsharel Geertruida and Brighton and Hove Albion's Jan Paul van Hecke, right, fight for the ball during the Premier League match in Sunderland, England, Saturday March 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Owen Humphreys
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Sunderland defender Lutsharel Geertruida was reportedly subjected to racist chants from Newcastle fans

  • Match officials forced to halt play under English Premier League anti-discrimination rules

  • The Premier League condemned the incident, saying “racism has no place in our game”

The English Premier League 2025-26 Tyne-Wear Derby between Newcastle United and Sunderland was halted during the second half on Sunday after Sunderland defender Lutsharel Geertruida was reportedly racially abused by home supporters at St James’ Park.

The Netherlands international, who is on loan at Sunderland from RB Leipzig, was subjected to alleged racist chants from the stands. This prompted the match officials to stop play in line with the Premier League’s anti-discrimination protocol, with authorities confirming that an investigation will follow.

“Racism has no place in our game, or anywhere in society,” a statement from the Premier League said. “We will continue to work with stakeholders and authorities to ensure our stadiums are an inclusive and welcoming environment for all.”

The Tyne-Wear Derby saw violent scenes before kick-off, with videos circulating online showing massive brawls between supporters outside the stadium. As per media reports, at least one supporter needed CPR, while Northumbria Police confirmed that one arrest was made in connection with the fights.

On the pitch, Sunderland secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory, sealed by a late goal from Brian Brobbey.

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