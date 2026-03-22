Newcastle Vs Sunderland, Premier League: Fans Fight Outside St. James’ Park Ahead Of Tyne-Wear Derby – Video

Sunderland fans clash with Newcastle United fans as police attempt to intervene before the Premier League match between Newcastle and Sunderland outside St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Sunday March 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Owen Humphreys

Sunderland fans clash with Newcastle United fans as police attempt to intervene before the Premier League match between Newcastle and Sunderland outside St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Sunday March 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Owen Humphreys