Newcastle Vs Sunderland, Premier League: Fans Fight Outside St. James’ Park Ahead Of Tyne-Wear Derby – Video

Summary of this article
Sunderland fans broke away from police escorts and clashed with Newcastle supporters near St. James’ Park
Punches and projectiles were thrown, with one fan reportedly requiring CPR
Heavy police operations attempted to separate rival groups ahead of Tyne-Wear Derby
Ahead of the Tyne-Wear Derby between Newcastle United and Sunderland in the English Premier League 2025-26 on Sunday, there were ugly scenes outside St. James’ Park, with fans from both sides fighting.
There was already a heavy police presence outside Newcastle’s stadium as the Tyne-Wear rivalry returned to the English top-flight after almost a decade. However, that tension spilled over into violent skirmishes between the fans before kick-off.
As per media reports, small groups of Sunderland fans broke away from police escorts while approaching the stadium and came into contact with large groups of Newcastle supporters. This led to multiple confrontations, with punches thrown and objects hurled.
There were a number of injuries, with one fan reportedly in serious condition and requiring medical intervention.
“Fights have broken out close to St James’ Park. Small groups of Sunderland supporters had broken away from police escort and walked through large gatherings of Newcastle fans. And were predictably attacked,” one reporter posted on social media.
“Fighting outside of St James’ Park,” another post read. “One fan appeared in a bad way. CPR administered before being taken away. Not good.”
Tense Environment For Tyne-Wear Derby
Ahead of the derby, there were a lot of police operations underway, which included escorting Sunderland supporters from the Newcastle train station towards the ground. Despite the best efforts of authorities to keep rival groups apart, rival fans came face-to-face near the Sandman Hotel area.
One group of visiting fans passed without major incident, but a second group was reportedly targeted after displaying a Sunderland flag. This led to further fights between the supporters, with projectiles including cans and bottles being thrown.