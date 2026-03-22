Newcastle Vs Sunderland Preview, EPL: H2H, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Tyne-Wear Derby

Summary of this article
Magpies face the Black Cats in the Premier League 2025-26 at St James' Park
Newcastle have had a tough week in Europe and in the League
Find out when and where to watch the Tyne-Wear match live on TV and online
St. James' Park will be rocking as it gears up for the Tyne-Wear Derby in the Matchweek 31 of the English Premier League as Newcastle host Sunderland AFC.
The Magpies are out of the EFL Cup and the UEFA Champions League after their hammering from FC Barcelona in the Round of 16 second leg at Camp Nou. Eddie Howe's future as Magpies boss is up in the air, given their under-performance this campaign.
As for Sunderland, the Black Cats have done really well in the Premier League after being touted as favourites to go down in the early predictions. Granit Xhaka's return is a timely boost but Regis le Bris side have lost three games in their last five matches
Newcastle United vs Sunderland, English Premier League 2025-26: Head-To-Head Record
Total matches: 153
Newcastle won: 54
Sunderland won: 51
Draws: 48
Newcastle United vs Sunderland, English Premier League 2025-26: Predicted XIs
Newcastle United:
Ramsdale (GK); Livramento, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Willock, Ramsey; Murphy, Woltemade, Barnes; Gordon
Sunderland:
Ellborg (GK); Geertruida, Ballard, Alderete, Hume; Sadiki, Xhaka; Talbi, Diarra, Rigg; Brobbey
Newcastle United vs Sunderland, English Premier League 2025-26: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Newcastle United vs Sunderland, Premier League 2025-26 match being played?
The Newcastle United vs Sunderland, Premier League 2025-26 match will be played on Sunday, March 22, 2026, at 5:30 PM IST. The match will be hosted at St. James' Park.
Where to watch the Newcastle United vs Sunderland, Premier League 2025-26 match on TV & Online?
The Newcastle United vs Sunderland, Premier League 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. For TV, watch the action on the Star Sports Network.