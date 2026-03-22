Newcastle Vs Sunderland Preview, EPL: H2H, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Tyne-Wear Derby

Newcastle Vs Sunderland, Premier League 2025-26: Know all about the Tyne-Wear Derby match, including preview, lineups, head-to-head records, live streaming details, and more

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Dan-Ballard
Dan Ballard celebrates after scoring Sunderland's second goal Photo: File
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Magpies face the Black Cats in the Premier League 2025-26 at St James' Park

  • Newcastle have had a tough week in Europe and in the League

  • Find out when and where to watch the Tyne-Wear match live on TV and online

St. James' Park will be rocking as it gears up for the Tyne-Wear Derby in the Matchweek 31 of the English Premier League as Newcastle host Sunderland AFC.

The Magpies are out of the EFL Cup and the UEFA Champions League after their hammering from FC Barcelona in the Round of 16 second leg at Camp Nou. Eddie Howe's future as Magpies boss is up in the air, given their under-performance this campaign.

As for Sunderland, the Black Cats have done really well in the Premier League after being touted as favourites to go down in the early predictions. Granit Xhaka's return is a timely boost but Regis le Bris side have lost three games in their last five matches

Newcastle United vs Sunderland, English Premier League 2025-26: Head-To-Head Record

  • Total matches: 153

  • Newcastle won: 54

  • Sunderland won: 51

  • Draws: 48

Newcastle United vs Sunderland, English Premier League 2025-26: Predicted XIs

Newcastle United:

Ramsdale (GK); Livramento, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Willock, Ramsey; Murphy, Woltemade, Barnes; Gordon


Sunderland:

Ellborg (GK); Geertruida, Ballard, Alderete, Hume; Sadiki, Xhaka; Talbi, Diarra, Rigg; Brobbey

Related Content
Liverpool's Curtis Jones, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring during the English FA Cup soccer match between Wolves and Liverpool in Wolverhampton, England, Friday, March 6, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
Liverpool Vs Tottenham Preview, English Premier League: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know
Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch, left, and Sunderland's Noah Sadiki battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match, in Sunderland, England. - | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool, Premier League: Van Dijk Header Secures Huge Away Win For Reds
Liverpool's match-winner Virgil van Dijk - null
English Premier League: Who Won Yesterday's Sunderland Vs Liverpool Match?
Arsenal's Viktor Gyoekeres receives the ball in front of Sunderland's Reinildo Mandava during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Sunderland in London, England. - | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
Arsenal 3-0 Sunderland, Premier League: Gyokeres Stars As Gunners Stretch Lead To Nine Points
Related Content

Newcastle United vs Sunderland, English Premier League 2025-26: Live Streaming Details

Q

When and where is the Newcastle United vs Sunderland, Premier League 2025-26 match being played?

A

The Newcastle United vs Sunderland, Premier League 2025-26 match will be played on Sunday, March 22, 2026, at 5:30 PM IST. The match will be hosted at St. James' Park.

Q

Where to watch the Newcastle United vs Sunderland, Premier League 2025-26 match on TV & Online?

A

The Newcastle United vs Sunderland, Premier League 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. For TV, watch the action on the Star Sports Network.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 4th T20I: Proteas Win By 19 Runs, Tie Series; NZ 145, SA 164/5

  2. IPL 2026: Trouble Brewing In SRH Camp? Bowler Gives Send-Off To Captain Ishan Kishan In Practice Match - Watch

  3. IPL 2026 Dispatch: Ferguson Gets Flak From Ex-India Opener; Pietersen Picks Dream Team

  4. How Big Is IPL Money? Dissecting League's Global Sports Standing

  5. Who Is Fanny Utagushimaninde? Youngest T20I Centurion From Rwanda - All You Need To Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  3. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

  5. Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Orleans Masters 2026 Super 300: Tanvi Sharma Enters SF With Victory Over Sixth Seed Natsuki Nidaira

  4. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

  5. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 21, 2026

  2. In A Historic First, CM Sukhu Reduces Budget, Takes 50% Pay Cut, Trims Ministers’ Salaries By 20–30%

  3. ‘How Can We Eat Such Expensive Food Every Day?’

  4. In ‘Progressive’ Keralam, Women Still Don’t 'Hold Up Half The Sky’

  5. From Home to Tin Shelters: Assam’s Evictions Leave Hundreds Struggling To Survive

Entertainment News

  1. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

  2. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  3. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

  4. Our Hero, Balthazar Review | Oscar Boyson’s Razor-Sharp Satire Centres The Male Loneliness Epidemic

  5. Is This Thing On? Review | Bradley Cooper’s Marital Drama Lingers In The Quietude After The Applause

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US–Israel Strike Natanz Nuclear Site; Diego Garcia Targeted

  2. Western Media And The Weaponisation Of Muslim Women

  3. Trump Says US ‘Close to Objectives’ in Iran War, Rejects Ceasefire

  4. Iran Through The Years: Defiant Women And Their Restless Streets

  5. Heritage Under Attack In Iran

Latest Stories

  1. Chuck Norris Dies At 86: Walker, Texas Ranger star And Action Icon Passes Away

  2. Ayush Suraksha Portal Logs Over 10,000 Complaints Within A Year Of Launch

  3. AIIMS AIRCARE Study To Examine Air Pollution Link As Lung Cancer Rises Among Non-Smokers

  4. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 2: Ranveer Singh Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Amid Strong Run

  5. US–Israel Strike Natanz Nuclear Site; Diego Garcia Targeted

  6. India's Tour Of Ireland 2026: IND Vs IRE T20I Schedule, Dates, Venue, Timing - All You Need To Know

  7. Vatsal Soin: Humanity Commands, AI Obeys, 0→1 Doctrine For Certifiable AI Governance In Space & Skies

  8. Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Voter Roll Manipulation Ahead Of Polls