Premier League LIVE Score, Saturday Goal Rush: Newcastle Look To End Losing Streak; Sunderland Eye Revival
English Premier League 2025-26 Live Score, Saturday Goal Rush: Follow the play-by-play updates from the three Premier League matches – Brentford vs West Ham, Newcastle vs Brighton, and Wolves vs Sunderland – on May 2, 2026
Newcastle players applaud to supporters at the end the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Newcastle United in London, Saturday, April 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
Welcome to the live coverage of the Saturday Goal Rush fixtures of the English Premier League 2025-26 on May 2, 2026. We will be covering three Premier League matches in this blog: Brentford vs West Ham, Newcastle vs Brighton, and Wolves vs Sunderland. Brentford, winless in their last six league games, look to keep their top-six hopes alive with a win against relegation-threatened West Ham, who sit two points above the drop zone. Newcastle are on a rotten run, having lost their last four league games, and will aim for victory against high-flying Brighton. Sunderland, meanwhile, will look to bounce back from a 5-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest when they face bottom-side Wolves. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Premier League Saturday Goal Rush matches right here.
LIVE UPDATES
Premier League LIVE Score, Saturday Goal Rush: Where To Watch?
All the English Premier League 2025-26 Saturday Goal Rush matches will be live-streamed on JioHotstar.
The Brentford vs West Ham match will be televised live on the Star Sports Select 2 (SD & HD) channels. The Newcastle vs Brighton match will be televised live on the Star Sports Select 1 (SD & HD) channels.
Wolves vs Sunderland LIVE Score, English Premier League: Playing XIs
3️⃣ Three changes from Spurs 🇳🇬 Tolu into the XI 🇨🇴 Mosquera returns from suspension
Premier League LIVE Score, Saturday Goal Rush: Match Details
Brentford vs West Ham at Gtech Community Stadium
Newcastle vs Brighton at St. James' Park
Wolves vs Sunderland at Molineux Stadium
All matches kick off at 7:30 PM IST.
Premier League LIVE Score, Saturday Goal Rush: Welcome!
Good evening, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the three Premier League Saturday Goal Rush matches on May 2, 2026. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.