Premier League LIVE Score, Saturday Goal Rush: Newcastle Look To End Losing Streak; Sunderland Eye Revival

English Premier League 2025-26 Live Score, Saturday Goal Rush: Follow the play-by-play updates from the three Premier League matches – Brentford vs West Ham, Newcastle vs Brighton, and Wolves vs Sunderland – on May 2, 2026

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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English Premier League 2025-26 live score matchday 35 saturday goal rush EPL
Newcastle players applaud to supporters at the end the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Newcastle United in London, Saturday, April 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
Welcome to the live coverage of the Saturday Goal Rush fixtures of the English Premier League 2025-26 on May 2, 2026. We will be covering three Premier League matches in this blog: Brentford vs West Ham, Newcastle vs Brighton, and Wolves vs Sunderland. Brentford, winless in their last six league games, look to keep their top-six hopes alive with a win against relegation-threatened West Ham, who sit two points above the drop zone. Newcastle are on a rotten run, having lost their last four league games, and will aim for victory against high-flying Brighton. Sunderland, meanwhile, will look to bounce back from a 5-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest when they face bottom-side Wolves. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Premier League Saturday Goal Rush matches right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Premier League LIVE Score, Saturday Goal Rush: Where To Watch?

All the English Premier League 2025-26 Saturday Goal Rush matches will be live-streamed on JioHotstar.

The Brentford vs West Ham match will be televised live on the Star Sports Select 2 (SD & HD) channels. The Newcastle vs Brighton match will be televised live on the Star Sports Select 1 (SD & HD) channels.

Wolves vs Sunderland LIVE Score, English Premier League: Playing XIs

Premier League LIVE Score, Saturday Goal Rush: Match Details

  • Brentford vs West Ham at Gtech Community Stadium

  • Newcastle vs Brighton at St. James' Park

  • Wolves vs Sunderland at Molineux Stadium

All matches kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Premier League LIVE Score, Saturday Goal Rush: Welcome!

Good evening, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the three Premier League Saturday Goal Rush matches on May 2, 2026. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

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