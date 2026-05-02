Premier League LIVE Score, Saturday Goal Rush: Newcastle Look To End Losing Streak; Sunderland Eye Revival

Newcastle players applaud to supporters at the end the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Newcastle United in London, Saturday, April 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton

Welcome to the live coverage of the Saturday Goal Rush fixtures of the English Premier League 2025-26 on May 2, 2026. We will be covering three Premier League matches in this blog: Brentford vs West Ham, Newcastle vs Brighton, and Wolves vs Sunderland. Brentford, winless in their last six league games, look to keep their top-six hopes alive with a win against relegation-threatened West Ham, who sit two points above the drop zone. Newcastle are on a rotten run, having lost their last four league games, and will aim for victory against high-flying Brighton. Sunderland, meanwhile, will look to bounce back from a 5-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest when they face bottom-side Wolves. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Premier League Saturday Goal Rush matches right here.

LIVE UPDATES

2 May 2026, 06:48:26 pm IST Premier League LIVE Score, Saturday Goal Rush: Where To Watch? All the English Premier League 2025-26 Saturday Goal Rush matches will be live-streamed on JioHotstar. The Brentford vs West Ham match will be televised live on the Star Sports Select 2 (SD & HD) channels. The Newcastle vs Brighton match will be televised live on the Star Sports Select 1 (SD & HD) channels.

2 May 2026, 06:02:05 pm IST Premier League LIVE Score, Saturday Goal Rush: Match Details Brentford vs West Ham at Gtech Community Stadium

Newcastle vs Brighton at St. James' Park

Wolves vs Sunderland at Molineux Stadium All matches kick off at 7:30 PM IST.