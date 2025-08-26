Newcastle United 2-3 Liverpool, Premier League: Van Dijk Relieved To Seal Bad-Tempered Win At St James’ Park

  • Liverpool beat Newcastle United 3-2 at St James’ Park in the Premier League

  • Rio Ngumoha scored a stoppage-time winner for Liverpool

  • Anthony Gordon was sent off for a reckless lunge on Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk was relieved to see Liverpool escape St James' Park with three points on Monday, acknowledging Newcastle United were fired up by the Alexander Isak transfer saga.

Liverpool had a £110m offer for Isak rejected earlier in the transfer window, but the Swede remains determined to force a move to Anfield and is training away from Newcastle's squad.

The match against Isak's prospective suitors was Newcastle's first since the striker accused the club of breaking promises over his future in a public statement.

And with Hugo Ekitike also featuring for Liverpool after rejecting a move to Tyneside last month, the home fans created a ferocious atmosphere.

Despite seeing Anthony Gordon sent off for a reckless lunge on Van Dijk, Newcastle recovered from 2-0 down to draw level at 2-2.

But 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha had the final say, sweeping beyond Nick Pope 10 minutes into stoppage time to make it two wins from two games for the Premier League champions.

"We all know that there was a lot of oil on the fire, I would say, this week, in order to get Newcastle fired up," Van Dijk told Sky Sports.

"What happened tonight was expected. I think for us the disappointing part is that we conceded two from set-pieces and that shouldn't happen. But overall, it's a great three points."

info_icon

Gordon's red card came after a VAR review, with Simon Hooper initially booking the former Everton man for a terrible lunge that saw him scrape his studs down Van Dijk's calf.

Reflecting on the red card, Van Dijk added: "Well, I said to him, 'if this is not sending off, then I don't understand football'. 

"I think it was already strange that the referee had to go to the monitor. But listen, these things happen in football. If you meant it or not, it happened. We move on."

Ngumoha's goal made him the fourth-youngest scorer in Premier League history, after James Vaughan (16 years, 270 days), James Milner (16 years, 356 days) and Wayne Rooney (16 years, 360 days), but Van Dijk expects him to remain grounded.

"It was a dream debut for him. I think that whole attack was quite good. It was a perfect attack," Van Dijk said. "I'm very, very pleased for Rio. 

"I've mentioned it before to him already, it's all a start now, he has to keep working hard and stay humble. 

"He has to enjoy this, because these nights you can't take for granted, of course, if you're in his position.

"And I'm sure with the players that we have, he will be back in training and having a hard session again tomorrow."

