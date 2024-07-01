Newcastle United have confirmed the sales of youngsters Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson to Brighton and Nottingham Forest respectively. (More Football News)
The Magpies needed sales by the end of their accounting year (June 30) in order to comply with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Regulations (PSR).
A breach of the PSR would likely have resulted in a points deduction in the 2024-25 campaign.
Numerous clubs were interested in Minteh, who thrived on loan at Feyenoord last season. A deal to Everton, which would have included Dominic Calvert-Lewin heading to St James' Park, was mooted, but Brighton have sealed the signing of the 19-year-old on a five-year contract.
Minteh, who has cost the Seagulls a reported £33million, scored 10 goals and provided five assists in 27 Eredivisie appearances for Feyenoord last season, while only five players in the Netherlands' top tier attempted more dribbles than his 123.
Anderson, meanwhile, has joined Forest, who along with Everton were hit with a points deduction last season for breaching the PSR.
The 21-year-old came through Newcastle's academy and made 55 appearances for the Magpies in all competitions.
Anderson has penned a five-year deal at the City Ground, with Newcastle recouping a reported £35m for the midfielder, who is yet to score a Premier League goal.
Goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos, meanwhile, has moved from Forest to Newcastle in a separate transaction.
Newcastle also reportedly offered star winger Anthony Gordon to Liverpool as they desperately scrambled to bring their losses back within the allowed, £105m limit over a three-year period.
On Monday, reports emerged that Manchester United had struck a deal for a compensation package with Newcastle for their former sporting director Dan Ashworth, who had been on gardening leave since expressing his desire to join the Red Devils earlier this year.