Newcastle Sign Serbia Youth International Miodrag Pivas

The 19-year-old defender, who can also play as a defensive midfielder, is the Magpies' fifth arrival ahead of the 2024-25 season, after Odysseas Vlachodimos, Lloyd Kelly, Lewis Hall and John Ruddy

Newcastle United
Newcastle have made their fifth signing ahead of the 2024-25 season
Newcastle United have completed the signing of Serbia youth international Miodrag Pivas. (More Football News)

The 19-year-old defender, who can also play as a defensive midfielder, is the Magpies' fifth arrival ahead of the 2024-25 season, after Odysseas Vlachodimos, Lloyd Kelly, Lewis Hall and John Ruddy.

Pivas joins Newcastle from Jedinstvo, who he helped gain promotion to the Serbian Super Liga last term, while he has also turned out for Austrian sides Siezenheim and Grodig.

"It's absolutely unbelievable to join such a big club like Newcastle United and I cannot wait to get started," he told the club's official website. "I see the project of the club, and it looks great, which helped convince me to sign for Newcastle.

"I see the young players have developed very well here, and I would like to do the same - to develop and get into Newcastle's first team. I'm very excited."

Darren Eales, Newcastle's CEO, added: "Miodrag is a promising talent with high potential. Our recruitment network is continuing to watch young players like Miodrag around the world with a view to identifying and developing them into first-team players of the future.

"We are pleased to welcome him to Newcastle United, and we look forward to supporting his development at this important stage of his career."

