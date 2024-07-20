Eddie Howe Relays 'Unwavering Commitment' To Newcastle Amid England Job Links

Eddie Howe has insisted he remains "committed" to Newcastle United amid links to the vacant England head coach position. (More Football News)
Southgate, who led England to back-to-back European Championship showpieces, resigned on Tuesday following the Three Lions' Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain.
Howe is among several names linked with the role alongside Graham Potter, Lee Carsley and an ambitious swoop for Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola.
Newcastle chief executive Darren Eales has already expressed his desire for Howe to remain at St. James' Park, having led the Magpies to Champions League football during the 2022-23 Premier League season.
"It is an unbelievable football club. I’m very, very proud to be the manager," Howe told BBC Radio Newcastle at the club's pre-season training camp in Germany.
"I love the supporters, I love the players, I love the staff. So really, there has been no thought in my mind on anything else and I have been very committed to the job here.
"For me, as long as I am happy and feel supported and feel free to do the work that I love to do at Newcastle, I’ll be very happy - and I am very happy."
Howe replaced Steve Bruce in November 2021, guiding the club to an 11th place finish in the league, with the Magpies becoming the first team in Premier League history to avoid relegation after not winning any of the first 14 games.
The following season saw Howe guide the club to their first cup final in 23 years before going on to secure Champions League football for the first time since the 2002-03 campaign.
Howe signed what Eales described as a "multi-year" contract extension last summer before Newcastle finished seventh in the Premier League, failing to secure European football following Manchester United's success in the FA Cup.
Newcastle kickstart their pre-season preparations with a fixture against Championship side Hull City next Saturday ahead of hosting newly promoted Southampton on the first day of the new season.
"Of course that is my expectation because I am the manager of Newcastle and I am very proud to be," Howe said on if he expects to be in charge against the Saints.
"But as I said, it is all about the environment I am working in. As long as that is one where I feel I can give my best, then absolutely, we will crack on and I am looking forward to next season."
England are next in action in September as they face the Republic of Ireland in the Nations League.
An interim manager will be in charge if the Football Association is still to appoint Southgate's successor at that point.
"I’m absolutely honoured and privileged to be manager of Newcastle United. I hope that is for many, many years," Howe added.
"My commitment is unwavering. I am determined to win a trophy for the football club - that is in my psyche every day. I want to see joy in the supporters. I want to bring that to them, hopefully."