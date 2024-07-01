The Netherlands will face surprise package Romania in the Euro 2024 last 16 on Tuesday night at the Allianz Arena in Munich. Romania, who topped Group E with a superior goals-scored tally, will be looking to pull off another surprise against the Dutch, who finished third in Group D. (More Football News)
Despite being the underdogs, Romania has a rich history in major tournaments, having last progressed beyond the group stage in the 2000 European Championships. However, they have struggled in recent years, failing to advance beyond the group stage in the 2008 and 2016 editions.
On the other hand, the Netherlands have a strong record against Romania, having lost only once in their previous 13 meetings. They will be looking to rectify their disappointing group stage performance, where they relied on Wout Weghorst's goals to salvage a third-place finish.
Ronald Koeman's side will be hoping to find their rhythm against Romania, who have struggled in recent games, winning only one of their last seven matches. However, the Tricolours have shown resilience in the tournament, coming back from behind to draw with Slovakia and beating Ukraine 3-0.
The winner of this match will face either Belgium or Sweden in the quarter-finals, and with Italy out of the tournament, the Netherlands remain the only team on their path to have won the men's European Championship.
Netherlands vs Romania, UEFA Euro 2024: Head To Head Record
Total Matches: 13
Netherlands: 9
Romania: 1
Here are all the details about Netherlands vs Romania, Round Of 16 UEFA European Championship 2024 Live Streaming:
When is the Netherlands vs Romania, Round Of 16, UEFA European Championship 2024 match?
The Netherlands vs Romania, Round Of 16, UEFA European Championship 2024 match will be played on Tuesday, July 2 at Munich Football Arena at 9:30 PM IST.
Where to watch Netherlands vs Romania, Round Of 16, UEFA European Championship 2024 match?
Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.