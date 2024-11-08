Football

NBA: Paul George Faces Mixed Reaction On Return To Los Angeles Clippers – Surprising Boos Included

Despite suffering defeat at the Inuit Dome, George impressed, scoring 18 points, making seven of nine shots, and also got seven rebounds and three steals

Philadelphia 76ers' Paul George
Paul George was treated to a mixed reaction on his return to Los Angeles, receiving a video tribute before boos from the crowd as the Philadelphia 76ers lost. (More Basketball News)

The Los Angeles Clippers came out on top in a 110-98 victory on Wednesday to compound the Sixers' tough start to the NBA season.

Despite suffering defeat at the Inuit Dome, George impressed, scoring 18 points, making seven of nine shots, and also got seven rebounds and three steals.

George spent five years with the Clippers before signing for the Sixers as a free agent in the close season, signing a four-year $212million max contract, having previously stated he wanted to stay in LA, who declined the contract he wanted.

However, after he left for Philadelphia, he irked some of the Clippers' fans with comments made on his podcast where he described returning to his hometown of Los Angeles like being on the "B team" because rival Lakers fans suggested he should have signed for them instead.

While he appreciated the video tribute from the Clippers, he admitted to being surprised by the fans' reaction, especially after helping the franchise reach their only Western Conference finals in 2021.

"It is stupid," George said. "I mean, I was a free agent, you know what I mean? It wasn't something that I demanded a trade or went against the team here.

"I was a free agent. The team presented something that was team-friendly, and I did what was best for me in that situation.

"So, there were the cheers. I appreciate them. Those were the ones that I played hard for. The boos I didn't get it. I still don't get it when I go [back] to Indy, but it is what it is. It's sports. I look forward to next year being back here and more boos."

