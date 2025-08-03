Emmanuel Longelo secured a late draw for Motherwell against Rangers in their 2025-26 Scottish Premiership opener.
James Tavernier headed Rangers in front after 14 minutes, but Longelo brilliantly found the bottom corner three minutes from time at Fir Park.
Danilo and Djeidi Gassama put in solid displays as Russell Martin looked close to starting life in the Scottish Premiership with a win, with Jack Butland also making key saves at the other end.
Apostolos Stamatelopoulos threatened for Motherwell, hitting the crossbar in the second half for the hosts, but Longelo managed to find the net after great composure from Elijah Just.
And they could have snatched a late win as substitute Tom Sparrow was fed through the middle, but his poked shot was well kept out by Butland in second-half stoppage time.
Motherwell will travel to St. Mirren for their next league match while Rangers switch their attention back to Champions League qualifying, hosting Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday.
Data Debrief: Rangers' happy hunting ground
Rangers are now unbeaten in their last 31 away league visits to Motherwell (W20 D11) since a 0-1 defeat in December 2002.
Only at Greenock Morton (41 from 1920 to 1987) have they ever enjoyed a longer unbeaten away run in the league against any side in their history.
Following a draw in Martin's first Premiership game, Rangers have won their first league match under a new manager (incl. interim/caretaker) in seven of their last nine attempts, with the other exception being Steven Gerrard's 1-1 draw at Aberdeen on the opening day of the 2018-19 season.
But they might be deemed lucky to come away with a point after Motherwell finished the match with 2.21 expected goals (xG) to Rangers' 0.7.