The Indian Super League's 2023-24 regular season ends tonight with a blockbuster Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City clash at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium. The winners will take the coveted League Shield, the 'Premiership' honour that gives the holders the right to represent India in the continental club showpiece, AFC Champions League, but not necessarily the 'Championship' title. (More Football News)
Meaning, the team with points at the end of the regular season -- after 22 matches (12 teams and home-away matches) win the ISL League Shield. As things stand, Mumbai City have 47 points from 21 matches with 14 wins, five draws and two defeats.
And Mumbai are looking to lift the Shield for the third time, having done so in 2021 and 2023. For the record, the Shield was introduced in the 2019-20 season (won by FC Goa). Jamshedpur FC claimed it in 2022. Tonight, a draw is enough for Petr Kratky's Mumbai.
Mohun Bagan, now known as Mohun Bagan Super Giant, have 45 points from 21 matches (14 wins, three draws and four defeats). Antonio Habas' men need all available three points to go above Mumbai in the points table. That, however, will not be easy considering their record in this particular fixture.
Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City head-to-head
Overall, the two teams have met 24 times with Mumbai City leading the head-to-head record -- 11 to six with seven stalemates. The last time they met, in this season's reverse fixture, Mumbai beat Bagan 2-1.
Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City match details
The last league of the ISL 2023-24 between Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City will be played at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium with the scheduled kick-off time of 7:30 pm IST (local).
Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City live stream and TV telecast details
Where to watch the Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City, ISL 2023-24 football match?
The Indian Super League 2023-24 match between Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC will be telecast live on Sports18 1, Sports18 1 HD, VH1, VH1 HD, Surya Movies and DD Bangla TV channels.
The Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City match can be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website (online). Outside India, the match will be streamed live on OneFootball.
Likely starting XIs
Mohun Bagan: Vishal Kaith; Anwar Ali, Hector Yuste, Subhasish Bose, Amandeep; Joni Kauko, Anirudh Thapa; Manvir Singh, Dimitri Petratos, Abhishek Suryavanshi; Jason Cummings.
Mumbai City: Phurba Lachenpa; Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke, Tiri, Akash Mishra; Yoell Van Nieff, Alberto Noguera; Lallianzuala Chhangte, Lalengmawia Ralte, Vikram Partap Singh; Jorge Pereyra Diaz.
What about the ISL Championship?
The ISL champions will be crowned on May 4. Six top teams after the end of the regular season will qualify for the play-offs, with first and second-placed teams getting direct semi-final berths.
The third-placed team take on the sixth and then the winners fight the second-placed team for a place in the final, while the League Shield winners face either fourth or fifth-placed teams.