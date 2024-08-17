Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal Live Streaming Durand Cup 2024: Preview, Head To Head Record, When And Where To Watch - Complete Details

The clash of the two Kolkata giants is upon us as the Mohun Bagan Super Giant take on Emami East Bengal in a thrilling encounter in the prestigious 133rd Durand Cup at Kolkata's iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, also known as Salt Lake Stadium. (More Football News)
Mohun Bagan Super Giant are aiming to defend their title in the Durand Cup and have started their campaign on a high after two wins in two games. ‘The Mariners’ have showcased their attacking prowess this season, netting seven goals in two games with star players in Jason Cummings, Liston Colaco and Anirudh Thapa among others, scoring six goals in one game.
The defense has also been rock solid as the Mariners have conceded no goals in 180 minutes. With both Mohun Bagan and their arch-rivals, Emami East Bengal, tied on points, this crucial Group A encounter, will help Mohun Bagan to gain an upper hand and possibly top the table with a win.
In the previous edition of the Durand Cup, Mohun Bagan emerged victorious against their arch-rivals East Bengal in the final to lift the trophy, after having suffered a reverse in this very fixture, enabling them to lift the trophy a record 17 times – the most in the history of the oldest football tournament in Asia.
East Bengal on the other hand have looked no less threatening, scoring six goals in their two group-stage matches so far.
Saul Crespo and star striker Dimitrios Diamantakos have been pivotal for the Kolkata side. In both the games, East Bengal, who have won this title 16-times, have shown that they are prepared to contend for the Durand Cup trophies this year and challenge their rivals, aiming to equal their record for most Durand Cup wins.
Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal Head to Head record
Historically, both these sides have met each other 23 times in the Durand Cup with the ‘Red and Gold Brigade’ having an upper-hand with nine wins going into this match.
East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, two of India’s oldest and most successful football clubs, have a fierce rivalry rooted in West Bengal’s cultural and historical landscape. Their matches, termed the Kolkata Derby, are highly anticipated events that showcase intense competition and passionate fan engagement.
Both clubs have won numerous accolades, fueling their rivalry and making their encounters an exciting watch for Indian football fans. The devoted fan bases of both clubs add to the derby's excitement, turning it into more than just a game.
Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal Live Streaming details
Which channel will telecast Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Emami East Bengal match in India?
Fans can watch the match on 18th August 2024 from 7 PM IST onwards LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD
Where can I stream Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Emami East Bengal match in India?
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Emami East Bengal can be streamed live on Sony LIV in India.