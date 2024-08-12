Durand Cup 2024 Wrap: Punjab FC Beat Mumbai City 3-0, Chennaiyin FC Triumph Over Assam Rifles

Punjab FC cruised to a 3-0 victory over reigning ISL Cup winners Mumbai City FC during their Durand Cup match on Sunday. (More Football News)
Mushaga Bakenga of Norway struck twice, while Croatia's Filip Mrzljak scored an injury-time goal as Punjab FC remained unbeaten in the group stage.
PFC are placed second in Group C behind Kerala Blasters, who have already advanced to the next round. The Punjab outfit too have a bright chance of making it to the quarter-finals.
Punjab put the young Mumbai side under pressure early, repeatedly testing their goalkeeper. However, the MCFC defence held on to end the opening half goalless.
PFC were awarded a penalty at the start of the second half but Luka Majcen shot it over the bar. Later, substitute Mushaga Bakenga too missed a sitter.
Punjab scored the opening goal in the 62nd minute after Filip Mrzljak located Bakenga at the far post, who nodded the ball in with ease.
After missing chances galore, Mrzljak found the bottom corner of the goal with his left foot two minutes into the added time, as Muhammed Suhail set him up.
There was more joy for PFC in the final minute, with Bakenga successfully converting a penalty to make it 3-0.
In another match, Chennaiyin FC came from a goal down to beat Assam Rifles FT 2-1 in Jamshedpur. Chennaiyin FC's final match of the tournament unfolded dramatically, as late goals from Alexander Romario Jesuraj and Praful V turned the tie in their favour.
Assam Rifles took the lead against the run of play in the 76th minute when a curling cross from the left eluded defenders in the box and crept toward the far post, where Jefferson Nongrud nudged it in.
Chennaiyin, however, kept working hard to create an opening and were rewarded with a spot kick in the 88th minute, following a tackle on Irfan Yadwad. With the forward receiving treatment, Romario stepped up to the spot and confidently rolled the ball into the corner, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way.
With time running out, Irfan drove a shot across the box that goalkeeper Shobhan Dev Biswas smartly tipped away behind for a corner. From the resulting set-piece, centre-back Praful, flicked the ball into the net to sensationally win the match for Chennaiyin.