The third quarter-final of Durand Cup 2024 pits Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) against Punjab Football Club on August 23 at 4pm IST. Watch the football match live on TV and online. (More Football News)
After their last group-stage match against arch-rivals East Bengal FC on August 18 was cancelled due to security issues, both sides were awarded one point.
Supporters and players of both teams came together for a common cause last Sunday, raising their voices against the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata.
India defender and Mohun Bagan skipper Subhasish Bose and All India Football Federation president Kalyan Chaubey were among those present outside the Salt Lake Stadium, demanding justice for the victim and her family.
With the match abandoned, Mohun Bagan finished on top in their group, level on points with EBFC, but possessing a better goal difference.
Punjab FC scraped through to the quarter-finals after finishing second in their group with a 3-0 win over Mumbai City FC. Punjab were tied with Kerala Blasters on seven points but ended up second for an inferior goal difference.
Mohun Bagan Vs Punjab FC, Durand Cup 2024 Quarter-Final 3: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Durand Cup quarter-final match be played?
The Durand Cup 2024 quarter-final between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Punjab FC will be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur, on August 23 at 4pm IST.
Where will the match be broadcast and live streamed in India?
The Durand Cup 2024 quarter-final between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Punjab FC will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the Sony Liv app and website in India.