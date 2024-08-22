Football

Mohun Bagan Super Giant Vs Punjab FC Live Streaming, Durand Cup 2024 Quarterfinal 3: When, Where To Watch

Mohun Bagan finished on top in their group after the match against East Bengal FC was cancelled, while Punjab FC scraped through after ending up second in their group. Here is all you need to know about the third quarter-final of Durand Cup 2024 - venue, timing and telecast details

mohun-bagan-super-giant-x-photo
File photo of the Mohun Bagan Super Giant team in action. Photo: X/Mohun Bagan Super Giant
info_icon

The third quarter-final of Durand Cup 2024 pits Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) against Punjab Football Club on August 23 at 4pm IST. Watch the football match live on TV and online. (More Football News)

After their last group-stage match against arch-rivals East Bengal FC on August 18 was cancelled due to security issues, both sides were awarded one point.

Supporters and players of both teams came together for a common cause last Sunday, raising their voices against the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata.

India defender and Mohun Bagan skipper Subhasish Bose and All India Football Federation president Kalyan Chaubey were among those present outside the Salt Lake Stadium, demanding justice for the victim and her family.

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Supporters of football clubs East Bengal and Mohun Bagan protest in Kolkata - | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Subhasish Bose Joins Mohun Bagan, East Bengal Fans In Protest - In Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

With the match abandoned, Mohun Bagan finished on top in their group, level on points with EBFC, but possessing a better goal difference.

Punjab FC scraped through to the quarter-finals after finishing second in their group with a 3-0 win over Mumbai City FC. Punjab were tied with Kerala Blasters on seven points but ended up second for an inferior goal difference.

Mohun Bagan Vs Punjab FC, Durand Cup 2024 Quarter-Final 3: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Durand Cup quarter-final match be played?

The Durand Cup 2024 quarter-final between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Punjab FC will be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur, on August 23 at 4pm IST.

Where will the match be broadcast and live streamed in India?

The Durand Cup 2024 quarter-final between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Punjab FC will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the Sony Liv app and website in India.

