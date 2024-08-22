Football

Mohun Bagan Super Giant Vs Punjab FC Live Streaming, Durand Cup 2024 Quarterfinal 3: When, Where To Watch

Mohun Bagan finished on top in their group after the match against East Bengal FC was cancelled, while Punjab FC scraped through after ending up second in their group. Here is all you need to know about the third quarter-final of Durand Cup 2024 - venue, timing and telecast details