Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Subhasish Bose Joins Mohun Bagan, East Bengal Fans In Protest - In Pics

Indian football team defender and Mohun Bagan captain Subhasish Bose on Sunday (August 18, 2024) joined supporters of Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal in their united protest against the alleged rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor. Bose was accompanied by his wife Kasturi Chetri and All India Football Federation president Kalyan Chaubey. Despite their fierce rivalry on the field, fans of Mohun Bagan and East Bengal came together off it, outside Salt Lake Stadium to demand justice for the postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.