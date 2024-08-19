Football

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Subhasish Bose Joins Mohun Bagan, East Bengal Fans In Protest - In Pics

Indian football team defender and Mohun Bagan captain Subhasish Bose on Sunday (August 18, 2024) joined supporters of Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal in their united protest against the alleged rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor. Bose was accompanied by his wife Kasturi Chetri and All India Football Federation president Kalyan Chaubey. Despite their fierce rivalry on the field, fans of Mohun Bagan and East Bengal came together off it, outside Salt Lake Stadium to demand justice for the postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Supporters of football clubs East Bengal and Mohun Bagan protest in Kolkata | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Supporters of football clubs East Bengal and Mohun Bagan take part in a protest march against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, near Salt Lake stadium, in Kolkata.

2/10
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: East Bengal and Mohun Bagan football fans during a protest near Salt Lake stadium
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: East Bengal and Mohun Bagan football fans during a protest near Salt Lake stadium | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Supporters of football clubs East Bengal and Mohun Bagan take part in a protest march against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, near Salt Lake stadium, in Kolkata.

3/10
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Football fans protest near Salt Lake stadium, in Kolkata
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Football fans protest near Salt Lake stadium, in Kolkata | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Supporters of football clubs East Bengal and Mohun Bagan take part in a protest march against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, near Salt Lake stadium, in Kolkata.

4/10
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey requests police personnel to release football fans who were detained during a protest march by supporters of football clubs Mohun Bagan and East Bengal against the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata.

5/10
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Protesters near Salt Lake stadium, in Kolkata
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Protesters near Salt Lake stadium, in Kolkata | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Supporters of football clubs East Bengal and Mohun Bagan take part in a protest march against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, near Salt Lake stadium, in Kolkata.

6/10
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Mohun Bagan, East Bengal protest in Kolkata
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Mohun Bagan, East Bengal protest in Kolkata | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Supporters of football clubs East Bengal and Mohun Bagan take part in a protest march against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, near Salt Lake stadium, in Kolkata.

7/10
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Security personnel stand guard during a protest march of supporters of football clubs East Bengal and Mohun Bagan
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Security personnel stand guard during a protest march of supporters of football clubs East Bengal and Mohun Bagan | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Security personnel stand guard during a protest march of supporters of football clubs East Bengal and Mohun Bagan over the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, near Salt Lake stadium, in Kolkata.

8/10
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Supporters of football clubs East Bengal and Mohun Bagan speak with police personnel
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Supporters of football clubs East Bengal and Mohun Bagan speak with police personnel | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Supporters of football clubs East Bengal and Mohun Bagan speak with police personnel during a protest march against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, near Salt Lake stadium, in Kolkata.

9/10
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Kalyan Chaubey speaks with police personnel during a protest march
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Kalyan Chaubey speaks with police personnel during a protest march | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey speaks with police personnel during a protest march of supporters of football clubs East Bengal and Mohun Bagan over the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata.

10/10
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Locked entry gate of Salt Lake stadium in view of a protest march
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Locked entry gate of Salt Lake stadium in view of a protest march | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Locked entry gate of Salt Lake stadium in view of a protest march of supporters of football clubs East Bengal and Mohun Bagan over the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata.

