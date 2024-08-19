Supporters of football clubs East Bengal and Mohun Bagan take part in a protest march against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, near Salt Lake stadium, in Kolkata.
All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey requests police personnel to release football fans who were detained during a protest march by supporters of football clubs Mohun Bagan and East Bengal against the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata.
Security personnel stand guard during a protest march of supporters of football clubs East Bengal and Mohun Bagan over the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, near Salt Lake stadium, in Kolkata.
Supporters of football clubs East Bengal and Mohun Bagan speak with police personnel during a protest march against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, near Salt Lake stadium, in Kolkata.
All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey speaks with police personnel during a protest march of supporters of football clubs East Bengal and Mohun Bagan over the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata.
Locked entry gate of Salt Lake stadium in view of a protest march of supporters of football clubs East Bengal and Mohun Bagan over the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata.