Mohun Bagan SG To Not Be Fined By AFC Over Champions League 2 Withdrawal

Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Saturday said the Asian Football Confederation has "recognised" the top Indian club's pullout from their AFC Champions League 2 match in Iran last month as a case of force majeure

Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Saturday said the Asian Football Confederation has "recognised" the top Indian club's pullout from their AFC Champions League 2 match in Iran last month as a case of force majeure. (More Football News)

Keeping the players' "safety and security" in mind, Mohun Bagan SG last month decided to forgo their October 2 match against Tractor FC in Iran due to the volatile situation prevailing in the West Asian nation at the time.

The continental body reacted promptly and the Kolkata-based club was withdrawn from the tournament, pending further decision on the matter.

According to the MBSG, the AFC has now recognised their concerns but added the club remained withdrawn from the tournament.

"On 2nd November 2024, Mohun Bagan Super Giant has been communicated by the Asian Football Federation (AFC) that in response to the club's appeal, the AFC Competitions Committee has decided to recognise the matters raised by Mohun Bagan SG as an event of force majeure," the club said in a statement.

"Consequently penal consequences, as per clause 5.7 of AFC Champions League 2 Competition Regulations shall not apply to Mohun Bagan SG."

MBSG added in their statement, "However, in terms of AFC Champions League 2 Competition Regulation clauses 5.5 and 5.6 even in case of force majeure events MBSG shall stand withdrawn from the tournament for ongoing season."

However, the players expressed their unwillingness to travel to Iran, which was then in a state of mourning following the death of a prominent general of the Revolutionary Guard in an Israeli air strike.

Mohun Bagan had taken the decision to not travel to the country after Iran launched missiles on Israel, escalating political tensions between the two countries.

Meanwhile, the AFC had rescheduled matches across its tournaments due to the security situation in Iran, weeks after Mohun Bagan Super Giants were "withdrawn" from competitions, forcing the Indian club to accuse the continental football body of "unequal treatment

