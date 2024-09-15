Mohammedan Sporting Club is set to make its Indian Super League (ISL) debut with a home game against Northeast United FC at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Monday. (More Football News)
This season, ISL have 13 teams competing for the playoffs. Kolkata's Mohammedan SC, freshly promoted to the Indian top division after winning the I-League trophy is one of the oldest football clubs in India.
They face a formidable opponent in NorthEast United, the reigning Durand Cup champions, who boast a well-balanced squad with solid defence and potent attack. Under Juan Pedro Benali's guidance, the Highlanders have been unbeaten this year.
NorthEast United has a full-strength squad available for the opener, whereas Mohammedan SC will be without Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Kadiri Mohammed, sidelined with an ACL injury, and Mohammed Jassim, also nursing an injury.
Mohammedan Sporting Vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming Details
The Mohammedan Sporting Vs NorthEast United FC, Indian Super League 2024-25 match will be played on Monday, September 16, at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata at 7:30 PM.
All the Indian Super League matches will be telecast live on Sports 18 and will also be available for live streaming on the Jio Cinema app and website.