Football

Mohammedan Sporting Vs NorthEast United, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Mohammedan SC will be up against NorthEast United FC in their first game of the ISL 2024-25. Here are the live streaming and other details of the MDSC Vs NEUFC football match

mohammedan sporting club in isl debut X
Mohammedan Sporting Club players before their ISL debut. Photo: X | Mohammedan SC
info_icon

Mohammedan Sporting Club is set to make its Indian Super League (ISL) debut with a home game against Northeast United FC at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Monday. (More Football News)

This season, ISL have 13 teams competing for the playoffs. Kolkata's Mohammedan SC, freshly promoted to the Indian top division after winning the I-League trophy is one of the oldest football clubs in India.

They face a formidable opponent in NorthEast United, the reigning Durand Cup champions, who boast a well-balanced squad with solid defence and potent attack. Under Juan Pedro Benali's guidance, the Highlanders have been unbeaten this year.

NorthEast United has a full-strength squad available for the opener, whereas Mohammedan SC will be without Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Kadiri Mohammed, sidelined with an ACL injury, and Mohammed Jassim, also nursing an injury.

NorthEast United FC players celebrate after winning the Durand Cup 2024 final between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and NorthEast United FC at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. - PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Durand Cup 2024 Final: NorthEast United FC Stun Mohun Bagan Via Penalties To Win Historic Title In Kolkata

BY PTI

Mohammedan Sporting Vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming Details

When is the Mohammedan Sporting Vs NorthEast United FC, Indian Super League 2024-25 match?

The Mohammedan Sporting Vs NorthEast United FC, Indian Super League 2024-25 match will be played on Monday, September 16, at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata at 7:30 PM.

Where to watch Mohammedan Sporting Vs NorthEast United FC, Indian Super League 2024-25 match?

All the Indian Super League matches will be telecast live on Sports 18 and will also be available for live streaming on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. NAM Vs USA, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  2. Shubman Gill Set To Be Rested For Bangladesh T20Is, Ishan Kishan's Return Possible: Report
  3. Saint Lucia Kings Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons Live Streaming, CPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. Ireland Women Vs England Women 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. Travis Head Reveals Reason Behind His Success Against India: 'Extremely Difficult But...'
Football News
  1. MLS 2024: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez Shine In Inter Miami's 3-1 Win Against Philadelphia Union - In Pics
  2. English Premier League: Christopher Nkunku's Late Goal Helps Chelsea Win 1-0 Against AFC Bournemouth - In Pics
  3. PL: Reds Stunned By Forest At Anfield - In Pics
  4. MLS 2024: Lionel Messi's Brace Helps Inter Miami Secure Easy Win Over Philadelphia Union
  5. AFC Champions League Elite: A New Era In Asian Football Begins Monday
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Balaji, Ramkumar Lose On Opening Day As India Trail Sweden 0-2
  2. Davis Cup: Novak Djokovic Keeps Serbia On Track As Casper Ruud Seals Norway Win
  3. Rafael Nadal Unsure Of Future Involvements After Laver Cup Withdrawal
  4. Davis Cup: Carlos Alcaraz Sends Spain Into Quarterfinal
  5. Maria Sharapova Wins Fan Vote For International Tennis Hall Of Fame
Hockey News
  1. India vs Pakistan Hockey Rivalry: Head To Head Record Ahead Of Possible ACT Final Clash
  2. Pakistan Vs China Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: When, Where Semi-Final Match
  3. Malaysia Vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. India Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final 2 Match
  5. China Vs Japan Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: CHN Advance To Semis; JPN End Campaign

Trending Stories

National News
  1. CM Kejriwal Vows To Resign In 2 Days If People Don't Give 'Certificate Of Honesty'; Demands Early Polls In Delhi
  2. PM Modi Flags Off 6 New Vande Bharat Trains Connecting Ranchi To Several States| Check Routes & Timings
  3. Karnataka Marks International Day Of Democracy, To Form 'Historic' 2500KM-Long Human Chain
  4. Meerut Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises to 10, Search Ops Underway
  5. 'Was Offered Support For PM Post, But...': Nitin Gadkari's Big Revelation
Entertainment News
  1. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
  2. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  3. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  4. After Kerala, Bengali Film Industry Caught Up In The #MeToo Movement
  5. Does Kangana Ranaut Deserve Our Fairness?
US News
  1. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  2. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  3. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  4. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  5. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
World News
  1. Middle East Tensions: Sirens In Tel Aviv After Alleged Yemeni Strike; Demand For Urgent Hostage Deal Grows
  2. Amid Western Fears Of Nuclear Plans, Iran Successfully Launches Satellite Programme
  3. Russia Warns Of 'War' As NATO Military Chair Backs Ukraine's Use Of Long-Range Missiles
  4. Ukraine Renews Calls On West To Approve Long-Range Strikes On Russian Territory
  5. Pakistan Removes Special Rep To Afghanistan Amid Rising Tension
Latest Stories
  1. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  2. Weekly Horoscope For September 15th To September 21st: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  3. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  4. Indian Steeplechaser Avinash Sable Ends Ninth In Diamond League Final
  5. Indian-Origin Pitcher Kumar Rocker Makes Major League Baseball History With Debut
  6. Horoscope For September 14, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. J&K: Two Soldiers Killed In Encounter With Militants In Kishtwar
  8. 'Happy Place, Trying Times': Sunita And Butch A Week After Starliner Returns To Earth Without Them