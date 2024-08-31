Football

Durand Cup 2024 Final: NorthEast United FC Stun Mohun Bagan Via Penalties To Win Historic Title In Kolkata

It was Highlanders' first-ever silverware in a decade after its inception, and it couldn’t have been sweeter, coming in front of a full, passionate Mohun Bagan fans at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium

NorthEast United FC Vs Mohun Bagan, Durand Cup 2024, PTI Photo
NorthEast United FC players celebrate after winning the Durand Cup 2024 final between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and NorthEast United FC at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
info_icon

Goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh pulled off a couple of exceptional saves in the penalty shootout as NorthEast United FC overcame a two-goal deficit to stun Mohun Bagan 4-3 to win their maiden Durand Cup title after the regulation time ended with the score locked at 2-2, on Saturday. (As It Happened | More Football News)

The 24-year-old judged brilliantly and showed superb footwork to deny Liston Colaco in the third strike, and then in the fifth attempt, he stood like a wall to deny Mohun Bagan captain Subhasish Bose and seal the match in his team's favour.

Guillermo Fernandez, captain Miguel Zabaco Tome, Parthib Gogoi and Alaaeddine Ajaraei struck the other goals in the shootout for NEUFC.

Jason Cummings, Manvir Singh and Dimitri Petratos were on the target for the Mariners who had to settle for their 13th runners-up finish in the Asian's oldest tournament that completed its 133rd edition.

For actor John Abraham's team, this was its first ever silverware in a decade after its inception, and it couldn’t have been sweeter, coming in front of a full, passionate Mohun Bagan fans at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium.

Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Vishal Kaith, who made similar saves in their quarterfinal and semifinal wins earlier, stood despondent at one corner as the NEUFC players ran on to the pitch to celebrate the historic moment.

It was a tale of two halves as the Jose Molina-coached side, that was eyeing a record-extending 18th title, dominated the start and went 2-0 up with goals from Jason Cummings (11th-penalty), Sahal Abdul Samad (45+5th).

Chasing history, the Highlanders caught Mohun Bagan's defence sleeping right after the restart and turned up the heat with two quickfire goals in three minutes.

Alaaeddine Ajaraei (55') and second-half substitute Guillermo Fernandez (58') delivered clinical finishes to seize the momentum. The lone bright spot for NEUFC in the first-half, Indian forward Jithin MS was at the heart of it again, expertly controlling a flick-on from Guillermo.

He drew in two defenders before slipping it to Ajaraei, who shaped to curl it to the far post but instead fired it into the near post, leaving Kaith with no chance. Their Madrid-born coach Juan Pedro Benali's tactical substitution by bringing in Guillermo in place of Thoi Singh paid dividends as NEUFC brought it level in no time.

Mohammedan Sporting Club clinched the I-League title. - Photo: X/ @ILeague_aiff
Mohammedan SC Faces Setback As Investors Withdraw; Club Remains Hopeful For ISL Debut

BY PTI

The super sub made a huge impact when he latched onto an Ajaraie cross at the far post and thundered a volley into the top of the net, making it all square with more than half an hour on the clock.

In the 68th minute, NEUFC nearly snatched the lead when Jithin unleashed a powerful volley from outside the box but Kaith's intervention was just as impressive as a third successive tie-breaker finish loomed for the Mariners.

The first half was firmly in Mohun Bagan's control. They took the lead after a defensive blunder by NEUFC's Asheer Akhtar, who tugged Sahal Abdul Samad's jersey from behind in the box.

Samad went down, and referee Harish Kundu had no hesitation in awarding the penalty as Cummings sent Gurmeet the wrong way to earn the lead.

Greg Stewart, who started ahead of Petratos, nearly doubled the lead in the 19th minute when he went past Dinesh Singh and Mohammed Ali Bemammer as he came one on one with Gurmeet but only to balloon the ball over the bar.

There was a close call for the Highlanders in the 22nd mintue when Jithin met a cross from the right and powered a header towards goal, but Vishal Kaith made a comfortable save.

Colaco's superb set up from the left flank when carried the ball along and kept drifting to his right and then crossed for Sahal stood out when Mohun Bagan went 2-0 up before the break.

Sahal was at the right place at the right time and his first touch to the first post was enough to put them in the driver's seat. But Benali's tactical brilliance stood out in the second-half as Mohun Bagan found to be complacent and could not defend their title.

Gurmeet was awarded the Golden Glove for his stellar display in front of the goal all tournament while Kerala Blasters' Noah Sadaoui took home the Golden Boot.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. PAK Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Mehidy Hasan Miraz's Fifer Restricts Pakistan To 274 Runs On Day 2
  2. DPL T20: Records Tumble As South Delhi Superstarz Beat North Delhi Strikers To Enter SFs
  3. India 'Should Not Go' To Pakistan For ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Says Danish Kaneria
  4. DPL 2024: South Delhi's Priyansh Arya Slams Six Sixes In An Over, Emulates Yuvraj Singh - Watch
  5. England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Score: Hosts Look To Build On Huge Lead At Lord's
Football News
  1. Arsenal 1-1 Brighton, Premier League: Joao Pedro Pegs Back Mikel Arteta's Side - Match Report
  2. Diego Simeone Defends Atletico Madrid During Tense Press Conference
  3. Mohun Bagan SG Vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup Final Highlights: NEUFC Beat MBSG On Penalties In Kolkata
  4. Galatasaray SK's Wilfried Zaha Moves To Lyon For 2024-25 Ligue 1 Season
  5. Serie A Transfers: Tammy Abraham Handed Lifeline With Milan Loan Move From Roma
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 5 Women's Singles Wrap: Sabalenka, Gauff Through To Pre-QFs - In Pics
  2. US Open: Novak Djokovic Follows Carlos Alcaraz In Early Exit After 'Worst Tennis Ever Played'
  3. US Open: Sabalenka Overcomes First Set Scare To Trump Alexandrova - Data Debrief
  4. US Open, Day 5 Men's Singles Wrap: Djokovic Knocked Out; Zverev Advances - In Pics
  5. US Open: Alexei Popyrin Knocks Novak Djokovic Out In Third Round
Hockey News
  1. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  2. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  3. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: Court Sends 6 Accused To CBI Custody For 4 Days
  2. Jammu & Kashmir Elections 2024 Dates: Voting In 3 Phases On Sept 18, 25 And Oct 1, Results On Oct 8 | Full Schedule
  3. Haryana Elections 2024 Dates: Voting To Take Place On Oct 5, Results On Oct 8| Full Schedule
  4. West Bengal Govt Appoints Bureaucrat Manoj Pant As Chief Secretary
  5. Weather Wrap: Depression Over Bay Of Bengal Causes Heavy Rain In Andhra Pradesh, To Affect Odisha Next
Entertainment News
  1. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  2. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  3. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  4. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  5. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
US News
  1. Which Items Customers Want Back On The Menu? | Top 10 Most-Missed Fast Food Items Revealed
  2. What Is TikTok's ‘Temple Run Challenge’— That Is Creating Chaos At Angkor Wat
  3. Dunkin' Joins The Value Meal Bandwagon With New $6 Breakfast Deal
  4. Poor Sanitation At Boar’s Head Deli Meat Plant Linked To Listeria Outbreak, Federal Reports Reveal
  5. Krispy Kreme's Labor Day Special: $2 Dozen Original Glazed & New Fall Flavors!
World News
  1. Which Items Customers Want Back On The Menu? | Top 10 Most-Missed Fast Food Items Revealed
  2. What Is TikTok's ‘Temple Run Challenge’— That Is Creating Chaos At Angkor Wat
  3. Yemen: Houthi Rebels Suspected Of Firing Missiles At Container Ship As Oil Tanker Burns
  4. Dunkin' Joins The Value Meal Bandwagon With New $6 Breakfast Deal
  5. Indian-Origin Woman Pleads Guilty To Killing 10-Year-Old Daughter In UK
Latest Stories
  1. Weekly Horoscope For September 1st To September 7th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Jammu & Kashmir: Govt Transfers 7 Police Officers Following ECI Order
  3. Ghaziabad: 21-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping Teenager, 250 Booked For Vandalism
  4. Uttarakhand: Defective Helicopter Being Lifted From Kedarnath Falls Off Mid-air Accidentally | Watch
  5. Indian Tourist Who Fell Into Sinkhole In Malaysia Remains Missing, Search Op Enters 9th Day
  6. Poor Sanitation At Boar’s Head Deli Meat Plant Linked To Listeria Outbreak, Federal Reports Reveal
  7. NASA Decides To Cut 2 Astronauts From Next Trip For Sunita Williams, Dutch Wilmore
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 31, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign