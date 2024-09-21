Mohammedan Sporting Vs FC Goa, ISL 2024-25: Armando Sadiku Saves The Gaurs With Late Equalizer

Mohammedan Sporting have to wait for their first win in the Indian Super League (ISL) after they allowed FC Goa to play out a 1-1 draw in Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday after dominating the game for most of the time. (As It Happened | More Football News)
The Black Panthers were leading by 1-0 as the game entered stoppage time. Seven minutes were added and the hosts were looking desperate for their maiden ISL win but Armando Sadiku came out of nowhere and scored an equalizer in the fourth minute of injury time to deny their victory.
The 33-year-old Albanian scored his second goal of the season with a brilliant header. He is the only goal scorer for FC Goa in this season.
Earlier, the game started with both teams hoping for their first victory of the season. Mohammedan Sporting enjoyed the support of fans who came in big numbers to witness their team's first ISL win at the home venue.
The first half went goalless but the hosts dominated as FC Goa were given two yellow cards in the first half and they went back with none. A total of seven yellow cards were shown in the match and five of them were given to the visiting team's players.
FC Goa coach Manolo Marquez made three changes in the second half. Aakash Sangwan, Seriton and Rowlin Borges substituted Ayush Chhetri, Brison and Nim Dorjee. But poor coordination and bad form remained the same for them.
Soon, the Black Panthers were awarded a penalty kick and Alexis Gomez came to take that. He gently pushed the ball to the right side and the Goan keeper Kattimani went to the left side. That was the first goal of the match.
After this draw, Mohammedan Sporting and FC Goa shared one point each. FC Goa are eighth and the Black Panthers are in ninth place in the points table with one point in two games.
Mohammedan Sporting will face Chennaiyin FC in their next ISL match on Thursday, 26th September and FC Goa will clash with East Bengal in Salt Lake Stadium on Friday.