JFC Vs MCFC, ISL 2024-25: Javi Hernandez's Brace Helps Jamshedpur FC Beat Mumbai City FC 3-2

Jamshedpur FC continued their unbeaten run in the new season of the Indian Super League (ISL) and registered their second straight win on Saturday by defeating the defending champions Mumbai City FC 3-2 at JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur.
Starting for the first time for Mumbai City FC, Nikolaos Karelis scored the first goal of the game in the 18th minute to give the visitors an early lead. But Jordan Murray and Javi Hernandez made sure that the Red Miners went back after half-time with a 2-1 lead in the game.