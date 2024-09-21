Jamshedpur FC Vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: The Red Miners Welcome The Islanders At The Furnace

Jamshedpur FC players celebrate Peter Hartley's goal. File

Mumbai City FC are all set to lock horns against Jamshedpur FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Saturday at 5:30 pm IST. In their recent meetings, Jamshedpur FC has struggled against Mumbai, having won just one of their last four ISL encounters. This is a significant contrast to their earlier dominance, where they claimed five victories in 10 clashes. Who will win today's contest? Catch the live scores and updates of the Indian Super League (ISL) match between Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC, right here

21 Sept 2024, 04:12:07 pm IST ISL Live Updates: Jamshedpur FC Vs Mumbai City FC Mumbai City FC Coach Petr Kratky ahead of the game - “Character is one of the important things we want in the changing room because there will be hard times during the season. But we have to keep working hard, and our quality will show in the end because I believe we have some quality in the team, which we showed it again,” Kratky said. “I wouldn’t say that playing away from home is a pressure. It’s a challenge that every footballer has to face. At the end of the day, we want fans to enjoy the game tomorrow, but hopefully we win the match,” Kratky added.