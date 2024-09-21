Mohammedan SC Vs FC Goa Live Score, ISL 2024-25: MSC, FCG Eyeing First Win Of Season
Both Mohammedan SC and FC Goa lost their respective opening encounters of the Indian Super League 2024-25 season, and will be looking to bounce back strongly tonight. Follow the live football scores and updates of the MSC vs FCG match, right here
Mohammedan SC lost 0-1 to NorthEast United in their opening Indian Super League 2024-25 encounter. Photo: Dipayan Bose/Focus Sports/ FSDL
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second match of double-header Saturday at Indian Super League 2024-25, to be played between Mohammedan SC and FC Goa at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. Both teams lost their respective opening encounters of the season, and will be looking to bounce back strongly tonight. Follow the live football scores and updates of the ISL match, right here.