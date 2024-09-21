Football

Mohammedan SC Vs FC Goa Live Score, ISL 2024-25: MSC, FCG Eyeing First Win Of Season

Both Mohammedan SC and FC Goa lost their respective opening encounters of the Indian Super League 2024-25 season, and will be looking to bounce back strongly tonight. Follow the live football scores and updates of the MSC vs FCG match, right here

Jagdish Yadav
Jagdish Yadav
21 September 2024
21 September 2024
Mohammedan SC lost 0-1 to NorthEast United in their opening Indian Super League 2024-25 encounter. Photo: Dipayan Bose/Focus Sports/ FSDL
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second match of double-header Saturday at Indian Super League 2024-25, to be played between Mohammedan SC and FC Goa at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. Both teams lost their respective opening encounters of the season, and will be looking to bounce back strongly tonight. Follow the live football scores and updates of the ISL match, right here.
LIVE UPDATES

ISL Live Updates: Mohammedan SC Vs FC Goa

The starting XIs are out.

Mohammedan SC Vs FC Goa Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Start Time, Streaming Details

The Indian Super League match will kick off at 7:30pm IST, and can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports18 network in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Nepal Vs Canada, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch NEP Vs CAN
  2. IND U-19 Vs AUS U-19: Karthikey, Amaan Propel India To 7-Wicket Victory Over Australia In First Youth ODI
  3. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Pant, Bowlers Set India On Course To Victory - In Pics
  4. New Zealand Tour Of India 2024: Ticket Prices Unchanged For 3rd Test At Wankhede; MCA Announces Initiatives
  5. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Stumps Called At Chepauk; BAN - 147/4, 149; IND - 287/4d, 376
Football News
  1. JFC Vs MCFC, ISL 2024-25: Javi Hernandez's Brace Helps Jamshedpur FC Beat Mumbai City FC 3-2
  2. Manchester United 3-0 West Ham, WSL: Clinton's Debut Goal Helps Red Devils Make Winning Start
  3. Jamshedpur FC Vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Javi Hernandez, Jordan Murray Help The Red Miners In Third Straight Win
  4. Mohammedan SC Vs FC Goa Live Score, ISL 2024-25: MSC, FCG Eyeing First Win Of Season
  5. Manchester City Vs Arsenal, Premier League 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MCI Vs AFC
Tennis News
  1. Korea Open: Raducanu Retires From Quarter-Final With Foot Injury
  2. China Open: Top-Ranked Iga Swiatek Withdraws Due To Personal Reasons
  3. Laver Cup: Alcaraz Beaten On Debut With Zverev In Doubles
  4. Roger Federer On Rafael Nadal Retirement: Swiss Great Hopes Spaniard Continues Until 2025
  5. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Beats Yue Yuan With Ease, Enters Quarter-Finals
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Fact-Checking Unit: Congress Welcomes Bombay HC Order Quashing Amended IT Rules On Fake News
  2. 25-Year-Old Student Found Dead Inside NIT Patna Hostel Room | Recent Student Suicide Cases
  3. JK: Borders Peaceful As Pak Fears PM Modi, Says Amit Shah
  4. Why A Kerala-Born Businessman's Name Came Up In Hezbollah Pager Explosions
  5. 'Make Kejriwal CM Again..': Atishi's Request To Delhi People After Becoming Chief Minister
Entertainment News
  1. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  2. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  3. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  4. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  5. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
US News
  1. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
  2. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  3. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  4. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  5. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
World News
  1. In Pictures: Israel's Deadly Airstrike Destroys Lebanon's Beirut
  2. In Pictures: 'Oktoberfest', Germany's Centuries-Old Beer Festival, Begins
  3. Who Is Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono: The Woman Linked With Lebanon Pager Explosions | PhD, NGO Jobs And More
  4. Mouse In Airplane Meal Forces Flight To Make Emergency Landing
  5. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 21, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Hezbollah's Top Commander With $7 Mn Bounty Among 31 Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Beirut | Latest Updates
  3. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Stumps Called At Chepauk; BAN - 147/4, 149; IND - 287/4d, 376
  4. Weekly Horoscope For September 22nd To September 28th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs RSA 3rd ODI Match
  6. Indian Men's Winning Streak Halted At Chess Olympiad, Draw 2-2 Against Uzbekistan In Round 9
  7. Sri Lanka Presidential Polls Begin; Reflecting On Its 2022 Economic Meltdown & Survival
  8. Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, CPL 2024: When, Where To Watch