Mohamed Salah Writes Classy Farewell Message To Darwin Nunez – ‘Lucky To Have Had You As Teammate’

Darwin Nunez has left Liverpool to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, bringing an end to his three-year stay with the Reds

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mohamed Salah Darwin Nunez Liverpool training
File photo of Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez in Liverpool training. | Photo: X/MoSalah
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mohamed Salah has written a farewell message to former Liverpool teammate Darwin Nunez

  • Nunez has left Liverpool for Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal

  • Salah wrote that he was "lucky" to have Nunez "as a teammate and friend" in the farewell message

Mohamed Salah has issued a classy farewell message to his former Liverpool teammate Darwin Nunez, following the Uruguayan striker’s move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal. Salah took to social media to praise his former strike partner, with whom he enjoyed a strong relationship on and off the field, despite Nunez’s struggle in front of goal.

“I consider myself lucky to have had you as a teammate and friend. You were always very real and brought so much good energy wherever you went. You made us laugh and showed heart in everything you did,” Salah wrote on X. “You will be missed and I wish you the best in your new club.”

Darwin Nunez’s Saudi Arabia move brought an end to a three-year chapter at Anfield that was memorable and frustrating in equal measure. Nunez was a big-money signing for the Reds, joining the club for a reported fee of €75 million from Benfica in 2022.

However, despite his exploits in Portugal, Nunez could only manage 25 goals in 95 games. After scoring nine and 11 goals in his first two seasons, he fell out of favour under Arne Slot and ended the season with five goals from eight league starts.

Despite his lack of personal success, Nunez’s time at Anfield included a Premier League title, a Community Shield, and a run to the EFL Cup final.

As a result, Liverpool opted to move on from the striker, and he accepted a move to Al-Hilal amid a lack of interest from European sides. Upon the confirmation of his move, the 26-year-old took to social media to post a lengthy farewell message.

“Thank you, Liverpool. Three years on, it’s time to say goodbye,” he wrote. “I’ll take with me countless memories that will live with me forever … Liverpool will always be part of who I am.”

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son