Mohamed Salah Writes Classy Farewell Message To Darwin Nunez – ‘Lucky To Have Had You As Teammate’

Mohamed Salah has issued a classy farewell message to his former Liverpool teammate Darwin Nunez, following the Uruguayan striker’s move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal. Salah took to social media to praise his former strike partner, with whom he enjoyed a strong relationship on and off the field, despite Nunez’s struggle in front of goal.
“I consider myself lucky to have had you as a teammate and friend. You were always very real and brought so much good energy wherever you went. You made us laugh and showed heart in everything you did,” Salah wrote on X. “You will be missed and I wish you the best in your new club.”
Darwin Nunez’s Saudi Arabia move brought an end to a three-year chapter at Anfield that was memorable and frustrating in equal measure. Nunez was a big-money signing for the Reds, joining the club for a reported fee of €75 million from Benfica in 2022.
However, despite his exploits in Portugal, Nunez could only manage 25 goals in 95 games. After scoring nine and 11 goals in his first two seasons, he fell out of favour under Arne Slot and ended the season with five goals from eight league starts.
Despite his lack of personal success, Nunez’s time at Anfield included a Premier League title, a Community Shield, and a run to the EFL Cup final.
As a result, Liverpool opted to move on from the striker, and he accepted a move to Al-Hilal amid a lack of interest from European sides. Upon the confirmation of his move, the 26-year-old took to social media to post a lengthy farewell message.
“Thank you, Liverpool. Three years on, it’s time to say goodbye,” he wrote. “I’ll take with me countless memories that will live with me forever … Liverpool will always be part of who I am.”