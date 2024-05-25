Football

MLS: Messi, Suarez, Busquets To Miss Miami's Game Against Whitecaps

Lionel Messi will not play in Inter Miami's match in Vancouver against the Whitecaps on Saturday, a move coach Gerardo Martino said was based on the team's crowded upcoming schedule

Photo: AP
Lionel Messi (centre) in action during Inter Miami's Major League Soccer game against New England Revolution in Foxborough, Mass. Photo: AP
info_icon

Vancouver, May 25: Lionel Messi will not play in Inter Miami's match in Vancouver against the Whitecaps on Saturday, a move coach Gerardo Martino said was based on the team's crowded upcoming schedule. (More Football News)

Messi and teammates Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets will not play for Major League Soccer-leading Miami (9-2-4) in the match that was expected to draw more than 50,000. Miami has two home games scheduled next week.

"We thought it was the most prudent for them not to play this match," Martino said Friday.

"They have been training, but they will not be available for the game.

"We obviously understand the frustration of the people wanting to watch these players play. We as coaches sometimes have to make these very difficult football decisions. But we always have to keep in mind the players' health first."

Messi has missed other MLS games, in in Orlando, New York and Washington. The 36-year-old Argentine star has 10 goals in 10 MLS games this season and leads the league in assists with 12.

Martino noted that the artificial turf at B C Place did not play a role in the decision. Not using the players was about saving them from gruelling travel and a three-hour time change, he said.

After the game against Vancouver, which is seventh in the Western Conference, Miami hosts Atlanta on Wednesday and St. Louis next Saturday.

In the past, MLS has opted not to schedule mid-week games for teams that have traveled long distances, or scheduled another road game nearby, Martino added.

"But it's not a complaint," he said.

"We understand in our specific case that the players that we're talking about are very important for everyone. But the health of these players is the priority."

MLS issued a statement on Friday saying it will "continue to review measures regarding how clubs report player availability."

"Major League Soccer acknowledges fan disappointment when marquee players are unavailable for matches," the statement said.

"Each MLS club makes its own personnel and competitive decisions based on what they believe is in the best interests of the club and each player."

Whitecaps head coach Vanni Sartini said he is disappointed, too.

"It's a bummer like for everyone else," Sartini said.

"You would love also the opportunity to have the possibility to play against a lot of very strong and quality players and arguably probably the best player in the last 20 or 30 years. But it is what it is. The main focus is playing well."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Police Detain 3 Youths After Speeding Car Hits 3 People Including Child In Nagpur; Mob Vandalises Vehicle
  2. Chhattisgarh: 6 Injured In Blast At Bemetara's Explosives Manufacturing Factory
  3. Pune Porsche Accident: Teen's Grandfather Arrested, Cops Suspended, Pub Workers Protest | Top Points
  4. 'No Place For Double Standards': India Reiterates Stance On Terrorism At SCO Meet
  5. Cyclone Remal: IMD Issues Red Alert In West Bengal, NCMC Gives Directives; Preps In Place In Kolkata | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Priyanka Chopra Shares ‘View’ In Her ‘Head’ Of Husband Nick Jonas
  2. Chinese Director Hu Guan's 'Black Dog' Wins Un Certain Regard Prize At Cannes
  3. Ranveer Singh Exits Prasanth Varma's 'Rakshas' After Shooting For Three Days Without Explanation: Report
  4. Cannes 2024: Avneet Kaur Dazzles In A Sparkly Blue Ensemble For Her Red Carpet Appearance
  5. Korean Newsmakers Of The Week: Min Hee-jin Faces Lawsuit From ILLIT's Agency, Park Seo-joon's Dating Rumours And More
Sports News
  1. Copa America 2024: Tournament To Introduce Its First Female Referees, Assistants
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu In Malaysia Masters Semi-Final Action
  3. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
  4. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
  5. Archery World Cup Stage 2: Indian Women Claim Third Straight Gold To Complete Hat-Trick
World News
  1. Kabosu, 'Doge' Meme Icon And Shiba Inu Dog Who Inspired Dogecoin Face, Dies At 18
  2. Was Ebrahim Raisi's Helicopter Shot Down: What First Probe Report Says?
  3. Memorial Day And The Meaning Behind It
  4. ICJ Orders Israel To 'Immediately' Halt Rafah Offensive In Gaza | Check Full Court Ruling
  5. Netanyahu To Address US Congress As ICC Seeks Arrest Warrant For Israeli PM Over War Crimes
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voting LIVE: 9 AM Voter Turnout At 10.82%; President Murmu, Rahul Gandhi And More Cast Votes
  2. SRH Vs RR, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Overjoyed Kavya Maran Takes Social Media By Storm - Watch
  3. Elections 2024: 58 Seats Across 6 States And 2 UTs In Fray For Phase-6 Of Lok Sabha Polls; Assembly Polls In 42 Seats In Odisha | Details
  4. ‘Knives Out 3’: Daniel Craig Returns As Benoit Blanc In ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’
  5. Karan Johar Birthday Special: 'My Name Is Khan' And 6 Other Films That Showcase The Director's Distinctive Storytelling Style
  6. Parul Chaudhary At Eugene Diamond League, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  7. Kaiserslautern vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch DFB-Pokal 2023-24 Final In India
  8. Key Candidates In The Spotlight: Lok Sabha Elections Enter Sixth Phase