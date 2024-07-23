Mikel Arteta Eyeing Arsenal 'Upgrades' Ahead Of Premier League Title Challenge

Mikel Arteta has hinted at Arsenal's transfer plans as he aims to "upgrade" the squad ahead of the next Premier League season. (More Football News)
The Gunners finished as runners-up behind Manchester City in the previous two seasons, missing out on the final day last year as they finished just two points shy of the champions.
While they were closer to the Citizens last term – they won the same number of games as City and matched their goal difference of 62 – Arteta acknowledged they needed to bring in new additions to help mount another title challenge.
"Perfection in this league requires different standards when you relate that word to winning the Premier League and that is what we have to do.
"We need to upgrade in everything we are doing. We have to improve in every area and that is what we are trying to do."
Riccardo Calafiori is expected to join the club from Bologna, who he helped to qualify for the Champions League, with Arsenal edging closer to a deal for the defender.
Although Arteta said he had "no update" on when the Calafiori deal could be done, he stressed the club were aiming to make strides in the transfer market.
"I don't know if anyone will join us [for the pre-season tour]," Arteta added.
"There is still a lot of time left in the window and, while that is more a question for the board, obviously, we know there are certain positions that we want to improve and give the squad better resources in terms of numbers, but the main thing is to focus on falling in love with the players we have."
"Obviously, we know there are certain positions that we want to improve and give the squad better resources in terms of numbers where we are short.
"We will try our best, but the main thing is to focus on falling in love with the players we have and make them better."
Arsenal will face Bournemouth, Manchester United and Liverpool during their pre-season tour of the USA before beginning their Premier League campaign against Wolves on August 17.