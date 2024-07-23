'De Bruyne Isn't Leaving': Pep Guardiola Adamant Manchester City Will Keep Key Man

Pep Guardiola is adamant that Kevin De Bruyne will stay at Manchester City this transfer window. (More Football News)
The influential midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League.
De Bruyne is going into the final year of his contract with the Citizens and admitted in an interview last month that a lucrative contract could sway his thinking.
Despite the speculation, Guardiola remains confident the Belgian will still be in his squad for the upcoming Premier League campaign.
"Kevin isn't leaving," Guardiola told reporters at their pre-season training camp.
"If someone leaves, we are going to talk about that and, of course, until the last day [of the transfer window] we have chances.
"I don't rule out new players as an option, but I think there is an 85, 90, 95% chance we will have the same squad."
City have already signed Brazilian Savinho as they aim to win a record-extending fifth consecutive Premier League title next season.
They are also reportedly interested in bringing Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze to the Etihad.