Mikel Arteta is confident new signing Riccardo Calafiori will improve Arsenal this season to end their 10-year wait for a Premier League title. (More Football News)
Calafiori, who joined the Gunners from Bologna in a reported 42-million-pound move, made his Arsenal debut in their 2-0 win over Lyon at the Emirates on Sunday.
The 22-year-old impressed on his first outing for his new club, replacing Oleksandr Zinchenko just after the hour mark for his first minutes since Euro 2024.
Arsenal have improved defensively during Arteta's tenure, boasting the best record for goals conceded in the Premier League last season (29).
And while Calafiori offers another solid option at the back for Arteta to call upon, the Spaniard is confident he will also improve his side going forward.
"He brings a lot of versatility because he can play in two or three different positions and especially in attack, he can occupy different spaces because he’s a real defender," Arteta said.
"When you see his presence, his physicality, how he goes to the duels, he’s unbelievable. Obviously, he’s done a lot last year and I think he’s a player that can improve us."
"We are managing them, it’s a lot of new things for him. It’s a big step up, but he’s so willing as you could see, for the 20 minutes that he played, he’s so energetic, so passionate, a really intelligent player. He’s going to give us a lot."
Both Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jurrien Timber were notable absentees from their Emirates Cup success, but Arteta is confident the pair are nearing a return to action.
"It's fine," Arteta said on Timber. "He's been doing some individual work, that's clear now.
"So we expect him to be ready to train with the group in the next week, because he has no reaction. So quite positive.
"I think it will take weeks on that one unfortunately," Arteta added on Tomiyasu's fitness. "He's going to have to be patient and work through it because I think it's going to take a few weeks."
The Gunners kickstart their quest for the Premier League title next Saturday when they welcome Wolves, a side they have not lost to at the Emirates since 2020, to North London.