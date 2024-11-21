Football

Mbappe Must Improve To 'Follow Ronaldo's Path' At Madrid, Says France World Cup Winner Candela

The former Paris Saint-Germain forward has endured a tricky start to life with Los Blancos since making the switch as a free agent

Kylian Mbappe football
Mbappe is yet to truly fire on all cylinders for Madrid
Kylian Mbappe can "follow Cristiano Ronaldo's path at Real Madrid" if he works harder, according to former France defender and World Cup winner Vincent Candela.  (More Football News)

The former Paris Saint-Germain forward has endured a tricky start to life with Los Blancos since making the switch as a free agent.

Despite scoring eight goals in 16 appearances across all competitions, Mbappe is yet to truly catch fire at Santiago Bernabeu, where his displays have been subjected to widespread criticism.

The France forward has underperformed his season's expected goals (xG) total by 2.04, while he was left out of Les Bleus' squad for their recent Nations League matches after failing to find the net in his last four appearances.

Mbappe is averaging a goal every 166 minutes in all competitions this term, compared to one every 88 minutes in his final campaign with PSG, and was flagged offside eight times during the humiliating 4-0 defeat to Barcelona in October.

Candela, who was part of France's squad that won the 1998 World Cup, says Mbappe must up his game in the Spanish capital.

However, the 51-year-old is confident his compatriot will do that and, if he does, can potentially emulate a Madrid icon, who became the club's leading scorer and won four Champions League titles during his glittering spell.

"He has to work harder in Spain. He can still grow and become a stronger player," Candela said in an interview with RB Sports, via Diario Sport.

"At Real Madrid, Mbappe is a player among others, while at PSG, he was an icon.

"I hope Mbappe can follow Cristiano Ronaldo's path at Real Madrid, but it's too early to compare them. First, he has to win the Champions League, as the Portuguese has done several times."

