Football

NBA Superstar Doncic Backs Mbappe To Turn Fortunes Around At Real Madrid

Mbappe has gone four matches without a goal – a run that includes losses to Barcelona and Milan – and has been left out of France's latest squad

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Kylian-Mbappe
Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe
info_icon

NBA superstar Luka Doncic has backed Kylian Mbappe to "figure it out" after his underwhelming start to life at Real Madrid. (More Football News)

Mbappe has scored eight goals in 16 games for Madrid in all competitions since joining as a free agent following the expiration of his Paris Saint-Germain contract.

He has gone four matches without a goal – a run that includes losses to Barcelona and Milan – and has been left out of France's latest squad.

However, Dallas Mavericks guard Doncic – a Real Madrid supporter due to his previous ties with the sports club – can see Mbappe turning things around.

France's match-winners Lucas Digne and Adrien Rabiot - null
Italy 1-3 France, Nations League: Away Win Shows 'True Face Of Team', Says Adrien Rabiot

BY Stats Perform

"Obviously [their season] could be better," Doncic told Managing Madrid after the Mavericks' win over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. 

"But when you get a guy like Mbappe, it takes some time to get used to it. We'll figure it out."

Mbappe has scored six goals in 11 LaLiga appearances for Madrid but has underperformed his season's expected goals (xG) total by 2.04.

The forward is averaging a goal every 166 minutes in all competitions this term, compared to one every 88 minutes for PSG in his last of seven seasons in Paris.

Madrid thrashed Osasuna 4-0 last time out in the league to return to winning ways but still trail leaders Barcelona by six points.

Asked about his connections with Madrid, former Los Blancos basketball player Doncic said: "I follow Real Madrid every time.

"I grew up there. They taught me everything, so it's a part of my life. You can call it a secondary home. 

"I learned a lot of stuff there and, especially, they gave me a way to be here right now [in Dallas]. I always appreciate that 100%."

Madrid return to action after the international break with a trip to Leganes on Sunday.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Australia Vs Pakistan: Josh Inglis Lauds Marcus Stoinis As 'Hard to Stop' In T20I Series Whitewash
  2. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: 10 Big Names Missing From The Player Pool
  3. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25: Shami Included In Bengal's 22-Member Squad For SMAT
  4. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Lyon Credits Ashwin As A Key Influence Since 2011-12 Faceoffs
  5. PCB Appoints Aaqib Javed Interim White-Ball Head Coach Until ICC Champions Trophy
Football News
  1. 'Everything Going Well': FC Barcelona Midfielder Pedri Gives His Take On Contract Talks
  2. NBA Superstar Doncic Backs Mbappe To Turn Fortunes Around At Real Madrid
  3. Mexico vs Honduras Live Streaming, CONCACAF Nations League Quarter-Final Leg 2 Preview: When And Where To Watch
  4. Canada Vs Suriname Live Streaming, CONCACAF Nations League Quarter-Final Leg 2 Preview: When And Where To Watch
  5. UEFA Nations League: Germany's Focus On Developing For 2026 World Cup, Says Julian Nagelsmann
Tennis News
  1. Great Britain Vs Slovakia Live Streaming, Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024: When And Where To Watch Semi-Final 2
  2. ATP Finals: Eight Titles, Two Grand Slams, 70 Match Wins - Jannik Sinner's Spectacular Year 2024
  3. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Retiring Rafael Nadal Staving Off Emotions Until Spain Campaign Is Over
  4. ATP Finals 2024: Sinner Defeats Fritz In Italy To Land Major Honour
  5. Rafael Nadal Farewell Match Guide: All You Need To Know About Spanish Legend's Davis Cup Finals Appearance
Hockey News
  1. India Announce 20-Member Squad For Men's Junior Asia Cup: Amir Ali To Lead Coach PR Sreejesh's Side
  2. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch Fifth-Sixth Place Match
  3. India Vs Japan Semi-Final, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Unbeaten Hosts Start As Favourites
  4. India Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch Semi-Final 2 Between IND And JPN
  5. China Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch Semi-Final 1 Between CHN And MAS

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Stubble Burning Crisis And Delhi’s Air Emergency
  2. 'Global South Most Adversely Impacted', Says PM Modi In First G20 Address
  3. 'GRAP IV Not To Be Removed Without Court Permission': SC Raps Delhi Govt, Orders Online Classes For 10th & 12th
  4. Delhi Pollution, Manipur Violence, G20 In Brazil And More | November 18 News Wrap
  5. Day In Pics: November 18, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Nayanthara Vs Dhanush: The Legal Feud Over A Documentary 
  2. Emergency: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Finally Gets Release Date
  3. Tiger Shroff Announces Release Date Of Baaghi 4 With Blood-Soaked Poster
  4. Kantara Chapter 1: Rishab Shetty Starrer Gets Release Date; Will Arrive In Theatres In October 2025
  5. Pushpa 2 Trailer: Allu Arjun Turns 'Wildfire', Has Explosive Showdown With Fahadh Faasil
US News
  1. Some Arab Americans Who Voted For Trump Concerned About His Pro-Israel Cabinet Picks
  2. US: Two Separate Shootings In New Orleans Kill 2, Injure 10 Along Parade Route
  3. US Cabinet: Trump Picks Energy Secy; Elon Musk Asks Public To Suggest Treasury Secy | Latest
  4. Ramaswamy And Musk Vow To Take “Chainsaw To Bureaucracy’| Trump Cabinet Picks So Far
  5. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
World News
  1. Canadian PM Trudeau Admits His Govt Made 'Mistakes' In Immigration Policy
  2. Delhi Pollution, Manipur Violence, G20 In Brazil And More | November 18 News Wrap
  3. Some Arab Americans Who Voted For Trump Concerned About His Pro-Israel Cabinet Picks
  4. What’s Behind Saudi Arabia’s Record Death Sentences? 101 Foreigners Executed In 2024
  5. Australia: Radio Host Alan Jones Charged With 24 Sexual Offences Committed Over Two Decades
Latest Stories
  1. Election Wrap: EC Orders Removal Of Jharkhand BJP Video; MVA Has Many CM Faces, Says Congress
  2. Emergency: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Finally Gets Release Date
  3. Australia Vs Pakistan Highlights, 3rd T20I: Stoinis Powers AUS To Thrash PAK By 7 Wickets And Claim Series 3-0
  4. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch Fifth-Sixth Place Match
  5. G20 Summit 2024 Kicks Off In Brazil; Climate Change, Gaza War & More On Agenda | Details
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 18, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  7. West Asia Crisis: Israeli Strikes Kill 42 In Gaza, Hezbollah Spokesman In Beirut; Pope Francis Order Probe On 'Genocide'
  8. Delhi Pollution: GRAP IV, Online Classes And Orange Alert Enforced As Air Quality Worsens