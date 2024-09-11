Mauricio Pochettino Named New Head Coach Of The United States National Team

Mauricio Pochettino has officially been appointed as the United States' new head coach following the departure of Gregg Berhalter. (More Sports News)
Berhalter was fired after overseeing a miserable home campaign at the Copa America, where a shock defeat to Panama sent the USA crashing out in the group stage.
Pochettino was quickly reported to be a surprise contender for the role, having left Chelsea following a single season in charge.
The Argentine – who previously enjoyed a successful five-year spell in charge of Tottenham, leading them to the 2018-19 Champions League final – oversaw a sixth-placed Premier League finish in his only campaign at Stamford Bridge.
He has now agreed to lead the USA into a home World Cup in 2026, as they prepare to co-host the tournament alongside neighbours Canada and Mexico.
Pochettino told the U.S. Soccer website: "The decision to join U.S. Soccer wasn't just about football for me; it’s about the journey that this team and this country are on.
"The energy, the passion, and the hunger to achieve something truly historic here – those are the things that inspired me.
"The opportunity to lead the U.S. men's national team in front of fans who are just as passionate as the players is something I couldn't pass up.
"I see a group of players full of talent and potential, and together, we’re going to build something special that the whole nation can be proud of."
Pochettino's first game in charge will be a friendly versus Panama at the Q2 Stadium in Austin on October 12, with a meeting with Mexico scheduled three days later.
"Hiring Mauricio is a step forward in our mission to compete at the highest level and make a lasting mark on the global soccer landscape," said U.S. Soccer chief executive JT Batson.
"His deep knowledge of the game, his commitment to developing talent, and his relentless drive for excellence are exactly what we need as we prepare for the 2026 World Cup.
"Mauricio understands the unique potential of this team and this country, and he shares our belief that U.S. Soccer is on the cusp of something truly special."