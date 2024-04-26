Erik ten Hag urged his players not to get complacent against a Burnley side who are still fighting for their place in the Premier League. (More Football News)
After a run of four games without a win in the top-flight, Manchester United came from behind with late goals from Bruno Fernandes and Rasmus Hojlund to beat bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United on Wednesday.
The Red Devils sit in sixth place on 53 points, three more than Newcastle United below them, but have not yet secured a place in Europe next season.
When asked what kind of challenge Burnley would pose, Ten Hag was full of praise for the way Vincent Kompany has set up his team.
Advertisement
“They play high-intensity football. They have changed their approach slightly in the season. They have had good results and are hard to beat, and all the compliments to Vincent and his staff.
“We can’t afford to think [it’s only X] about any opponent. With the team we have available, we have to be creative. We have to take every opponent with 100% focus. We can’t allow and do a little bit less.”
Burnley’s survival hopes were given a huge boost last weekend with an impressive 4-1 win against Sheffield United, leaving them just three points behind Nottingham Forest in 17th.
Advertisement
With just four games left of the season, Kompany highlighted the characteristics have kept the Clarets within touching distance of the teams around them.
He said: “The biggest thing is consistency, hard work and making sure to not get distracted by the outside noise has been the main factor. We haven't found the recipe for Champions League football yet, but we are improving every game.
"I know we still have a chance and that's all that matters to me, whether it's two teams, three teams or four teams still in it, it doesn't matter too much to me.”
PLAYERS TO WATCH
United – Bruno Fernandes
Fernandes has scored seven goals in his last six Premier League appearances for Manchester United, as many as he had in his previous 45. He has scored 2+ goals in his last two Premier League outings.
Burnley – Jacob Bruun Larsen
Bruun Larsen has scored in four of Burnley’s five Premier League wins this season, while the Clarets ended up drawing the only other game in which he scored. Burnley’s only win in which the Dane didn’t find the net was against Fulham in December.
MATCH PREDICTION: MANCHESTER UNITED WIN
United have lost just one of their last 16 Premier League games against Burnley (W10 D5) and have scored exactly three goals in all four of their home wins against the Clarets in the competition.
Advertisement
United have never lost a Premier League home game against the previous season’s second-tier champions, winning 24 and drawing seven of their 31 such games.
However, Burnley have won just one of their last 32 Premier League games against sides to finish in the top four the previous season (D4 L27), beating Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield in January 2021. Since that victory, the Clarets are winless in 18 such games (D2 L16), losing the last nine in a row.
Burnley have also won six points from their eight Premier League games against Manchester United at Old Trafford (W1 D3 L4), more than they have in nine against them at Turf Moor in the competition (5: W1 D2 L6).
Advertisement
Meanwhile, Burnley haven’t kept a clean sheet in any of their last 16 Premier League games, while their 69 goals conceded this term is their second most in a single campaign in the competition after 2009-10 (82).
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
United – 58.4%
Draw – 24.8%
Burnley – 16.8%